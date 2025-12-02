Cooper Flagg Clears Stance on Anthony Davis as Health Update Emerges After Injury Scare

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks stunned the Denver Nuggets, grabbing their biggest win of the season. Anthony Davis and rookie Ryan Nembhard powered the 131-121 victory, combining for 60 points and setting the tone. AD’s dominance drew praise from everywhere, but no reaction stood out more than Cooper Flagg’s, who couldn’t hide his excitement after watching the veteran’s show.

“I think it says a lot. Obviously, we’re coming together, having AD back is a huge help,” the No. 1 pick from this season’s draft said. “Just with all his gravity, but it’s just a combination of a lot of things, just guys kind of meshing together, finding some of our roles, and competing every single night. We’ve been in a lot of close games.”

That’s why Anthony Davis was brought to Dallas, and the results seem to be coming in after nearly nine months. The team earned its first back-to-back wins of the season. On Monday, the Brow finally returned to the court after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his fitness due to a left calf strain. Even though he did suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers, he did not look his best.

Nonetheless, that wasn’t the case last night, as the 32-year-old erupted for 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists against Denver. While his presence was a tremendous help, as Cooper Flagg pointed out, others also stepped up big time, and finally, the Mavs looked like a unit. Flagg himself added 24 points, along with his fellow rookie teammate Ryan Nembhard, who scored 28 points.

Even the head coach, Jason Kidd, was pleased with how his team performed against a serious title contention side, as he praised Anthony Davis for his incredible effort on both ends of the floor.

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D'Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center.

“I thought AD’s defense and offense were really good,” Kidd told the reporters after the game. “But I think his teammates are getting used to playing with him, and this is the second game. So for them to get used to him, but I thought he was big. ”

Dallas has been hard-hit by injuries, forcing them to change lineups frequently, and amid this, they’ve been missing consistency; however, they are hopeful to get that now, finally. But will they?

The Mavs provide an injury update on Anthony Davis after an injury scare

While the Dallas Mavericks were able to take care of business against the Nuggets, it did not come without a scare. During the second quarter of the game, while trying to catch a pass from his teammate, Naji Marshall, Anthony Davis jammed his finger into the rim. Soon after, the veteran forward was seen holding his finger in visible pain as the game went on.

It goes without saying that this caused a stir within the Mavs franchise and its fanbase, as AD had only returned from his calf injury. However, despite the scare, everything turned out to be good.

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

“I’m happy that he came back after he jammed his finger from that pass from Naji on the rim,” Kidd said. “But again, we need him defensively, and I thought he came up with a big stop there late, but offensively, he was good too. Just taking what the defense gave him.”

By the looks of it, the incident wasn’t a serious one, and Anthony Davis could play as usual. This was later confirmed by the man himself, who cleared the air around his finger’s status, stating that his fingers were ‘good’ and ‘intact’.

Of course, this is a huge relief for Dallas, which is already missing the likes of Kyrie Irving and others due to injury. And as we’ve mentioned, even AD has missed a significant amount of time this season already. So, they would not want their star player to return to the sidelines after just playing a couple of games, as they now hope to build something on these back-to-back wins.