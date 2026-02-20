Cooper Flagg Creates $238,000 Gap From Victor Wembanyama After Record-Breaking Achievement in Rookie Season

It’s difficult to follow the act of 7-feet-4 Victor Wembanyama. But 2025 Draft #1 Cooper Flagg is certainly putting everyone on notice with his performances. Those moments on the court just put the Dallas Mavericks rookie in the history books.

His game-worn piece has set a new benchmark for sports memorabilia, with an unprecedented $1 million at Sotheby’s private auction. This surpassed the previous rookie debut jersey record of $762,000 by Victor Wembanyama in November 2023. According to reports from ESPN‘s Dan Hajducky, Cooper Flagg wore the white and blue home jersey during the first half of his October 22, 2025. Interestingly, this was against the San Antonio Spurs.

In that game, Wemby would dominate the stat sheet with 40 points and 15 rebounds. But Flagg’s double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds was enough for him to secure the jersey sale record. This is just one other record that the Mavs star has to his name in his short rookie year.

Cooper Flagg became the first rookie since Michael Jordan to produce four consecutive performances of 30 points alongside five rebounds. Another record was when he joined Allen Iverson as the only rookie to score 150 or more points across any four-game stretch. While adjusting to the league’s pace and the role with the Mavs, the Duke alum made multiple records in his name.

Flagg also became the first rookie in Mavericks history to break Mark Aguirre’s single-game scoring record of 42 points, which had stood for over four decades. This performance not only earned him a place in the history books but also praise from his team’s veteran.

Cooper Flagg gets a pat on the back

Many expected the Maine native to take his time in Dallas, since Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving were around him. But injuries to the veterans meant that Flagg had to embrace the star role on the team. Until his injury, he was leading the team in points and steals this season. Not bad for a rookie.

“Well, Cooper is just an amazing player,” Irving said on his live stream. “And that’s not even just gassing him. At 19 years old, doing the things he does within our league is very special. And when I say very special, I don’t want to mince my words either. He’s doing things that some of the greats, even before him, didn’t do. Irving didn’t stop there.

Kai was proud of how Cooper Flagg accepted responsibility and led his team, despite uncertainty over teammates. Now, the left foot sprain for Flagg is unfortunate, and he might miss a few more games after missing the entire All-Star weekend. Despite that, the Mavs rookie has justified his hype as the #1 draft pick, which has led to his growth on and off the court.