Cooper Flagg Decision Gives Mavs $14M Dilemma as Key Starter May Force Mavs Exit

Picture this: The Dallas Mavericks, fresh off a rollercoaster season filled with blockbuster trades, injuries, and a shocking lottery win, land the golden ticket, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They snag a player who’s been called a generational talent, someone who could redefine their future. But here’s the twist: This dream addition is stirring up a nightmare in the frontcourt, forcing tough choices about money, minutes, and maybe even a starter’s exit. We’re diving into how the Mavericks’ bold move with Cooper Flagg is creating ripples that could cost them big, literally, to the tune of $14 million.

You might be wondering how a rookie phenom like Cooper Flagg could already be shaking things up so dramatically. After all, the ink’s barely dry on the draft papers from June 25, 2025. But in the high-stakes world of NBA roster building, every addition has consequences. Fans are buzzing, analysts are dissecting, and even video game simulations, like NBA 2K26 adding Cooper Flagg to the Mavs’ roster as a guard/forward wearing No. 32, are fueling the hype. That virtual profile shows him dropping 20.5 points per game in Summer League, hinting at the real-life impact he’s poised to make. Yet, behind the excitement lies a dilemma that’s got everyone talking: What happens when too much talent means someone has to go?

It all boils down to insights from experts like Sam Vecenie on the Game Theory Podcast, where he broke down the Mavericks’ frontcourt puzzle in a June 10, 2025, episode with Bryce Simon. Vecenie pointed out that the Mavs just extended Daniel Gafford on a deal that’s still tradable, and they hold long-term rights to Dereck Lively II. But PJ Washington? He’s a free agent after this year, and Vecenie wonders if Dallas is eyeing a power forward more than a center.

“PJ Washington literally did this, went to Dallas and became exactly what they needed at the four next to Lively and Gafford while Luka was there and helped them get to a finals series,” Vecenie said. Yet, with Cooper Flagg arriving as a 3/4 hybrid, Vecenie painted a stark picture: “If PJ Washington tells them like, ‘Hey, you guys have no room for me long-term and I’m coming off the bench because we have Cooper Flagg there… why the f*** do I want to be there?‘” He emphasized that Washington might bolt for a starting role elsewhere, turning the Mavs’ depth into a potential loss.

Let’s back up and talk about the kid at the center of it all, Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-9 Duke freshman forward was the slam-dunk choice for the Mavericks at No. 1 overall. During his one-and-done season at Duke, Cooper Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, powering the Blue Devils to a 35-4 record and a Final Four berth. He cleaned house on awards, snagging ACC Player of the Year and major national honors. What sets Cooper Flagg apart? His defensive wizardry, he can guard 1 through 5 with elite shot-blocking and instincts, paired with offensive versatility. He’s a scorer who hit around 38% from three in college, a playmaker drawing comparisons to a modern Grant Hill or Aaron Gordon for his athleticism and two-way game.

Born in Newport, Maine, and just 18 years old, Cooper Flagg’s NBA 2K26 profile captures the essence: Listed as a guard/forward at 6’9″ and 205 lbs, with rookie status after being drafted first overall by Dallas. His simulated Summer League stats,20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals over two starts, mirror the expectations. GM Nico Harrison called him a “generational gift,” refusing to trade the pick despite interest. But how did the Mavs even get here? It was a wild ride: After trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis and others in a blockbuster, dealing with Kyrie Irving‘s ACL tear (sidelining him until January or February 2026), and bowing out in the play-in, Dallas had only a 1.8% lottery chance. They beat the odds, edging out a coin flip with the Spurs that could’ve sunk them lower.

The Frontcourt Logjam: Too Much Talent, Not Enough Spots

Now, integrate Cooper Flagg into the mix, and the Mavericks’ frontcourt looks like a traffic jam on I-35. The projected 2025-26 starting lineup? D’Angelo Russell (fresh free-agent signing) at point, Klay Thompson at shooting guard, Cooper Flagg at small forward or as a point-forward hybrid, Anthony Davis at power forward, and Dereck Lively II at center. Daniel Gafford backs up the bigs, fresh off a three-year, $54 million extension (up to $60 million by some reports) starting in 2026-27, valued for his rim protection and lobs. Lively II, on his $5.2 million team option for 2025-26, adds athleticism despite recent foot surgery; he’ll be ready for camp.

Depth abounds with Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin, but that’s the problem. Davis prefers power forward to avoid center wear-and-tear, locking in the Gafford/Lively duo. Head coach Jason Kidd sees Cooper Flagg as a “point-forward,” handling the ball in half-court sets like he did in high school and at Duke. Small-ball lineups with Flagg, Washington, and Davis could be defensive monsters, but shooting might suffer. This surplus raises big questions about role distribution, especially with Irving out early, trade rumors swirl for guard help, like to Detroit for Jaden Ivey.

Enter the $14 million dilemma, PJ Washington’s 2025-26 salary of $14,152,174, the final year of his three-year, $46.5 million deal, all guaranteed with no options. Acquired from the Hornets at the 2024 deadline, Washington was key in the 2024 Finals run and started in 2024-25, averaging about 13 points, 6 rebounds, and stout defense. He’s extension-eligible starting August 29, 2025, potentially for four years at $90 million, making his deal more tradable if team-friendly.

But with Cooper Flagg’s arrival, Washington could slide to the bench, an “odd man out” in a contract year. Vecenie nailed it: Washington thrived as an Aaron Gordon-type four next to Lively and Gafford, but Flagg’s hybrid role might bench him. Starting Washington at small forward could displace Thompson, disrupting spacing. Washington called Flagg “generational” and “special,” stressing team health for contention, but his fit is murky. If he resists a sixth-man role, he could force a trade or walk in 2026 free agency, leaving Dallas empty-handed.

Echoing Vecenie, experts like ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed no trade for the pick, while The Athletic scouts project Cooper Flagg revolutionizing Dallas’ defense. Counterpoints suggest Washington’s versatility could pair with Flagg, but most see trade value in his expiring deal. On X, the chatter is wild: Fans hype Flagg’s MSG debut against the Knicks on January 19, 2026, and the opener versus the Spurs (featuring No. 2 pick Dylan Harper). One user predicts a 48-34 record and second-round exit due to the “traffic jam,” while others laud Washington’s “enforcer” vibe but prioritize Flagg’s growth.

This selection extends the Mavs’ window to 15+ years, but tweaks are needed. As of August 19, 2025, no Washington extension is signed, leaving the dilemma hanging ahead of camp.

So, what do you think, will the Mavericks extend PJ Washington, trade him to clear space for Cooper Flagg, or risk losing him for nothing? Share your takes in the comments!