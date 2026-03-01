Cooper Flagg Injury Update: Is Mavericks Star Playing Tonight vs Thunder? (March 1st)

The Mavericks face a tough challenge on Sunday as they try to avoid a season sweep against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that has already defeated them twice. The big question before tonight’s game is whether rookie Cooper Flagg will play.

The Mavericks’ star player has been out since before the All-Star break with a sprained midfoot, and his status is still something to keep an eye on.

Both teams played on Friday night, but they had very different fortunes. The Thunder improved to 46-15 after a dramatic 127-121 overtime win over Denver. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came back from a nine-game absence and scored 36 points and had nine assists. The Mavericks, who are now 21-38, had a worse night. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-105, with Brandon Williams scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight Against Thunder?

Imago Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg won’t be playing for the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The rookie is still out with a midfoot sprain that has kept him out since before the All-Star break. Tonight will be his seventh straight game missed. During the All-Star break, Flagg was seen in a walking boot, which rules him out of a return.

Dallas couldn’t have picked a worse time, because Flagg has been amazing this season. He averages 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He shoots 48.2 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three. Those numbers make him a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year, but the Mavericks have to wait for their most exciting young player because they don’t know when he will be back.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Injury Report for (Mar.1)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report:

The Mavericks are dealing with one of the worst injury reports in the league right now. Cooper Flagg (left midfoot sprain), Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery), and Marvin Bagley III (neck sprain) have all been ruled out. Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, and P.J. Washington are all questionable, and Miles Kelly and Moussa Cisse are listed as questionable. Dallas is clearly short on players, and tonight’s game against OKC won’t be any easier because of it.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report:

The Thunder will be short-handed going into tonight’s game, but their depth has helped them stay in the game all season. Branden Carlson (strained lower back), Ajay Mitchell (strained abdomen and left ankle), Thomas Sorber (recovering from surgery on his right ACL), and Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring) are all out. Williams’ absence is the most important because he has been one of OKC’s main scorers this season. The Thunder still have enough firepower to be dangerous.

Predicted Starting Lineups for Mavericks vs. Thunder

Both teams will be missing a lot of players because of injuries for the game on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The Oklahoma City Thunder (46-15) are big favorites against the Dallas Mavericks (21-38), who are missing a few key starters, including rookie star Cooper Flagg.

Projected Dallas Mavericks starters

Brandon Williams

Max Christie

Naji Marshall

Khris Middleton

Daniel Gafford

Projected OKC Thunder starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cason Wallace

Lu Dort

Chet Holmgren

Isaiah Hartenstein