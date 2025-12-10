Cooper Flagg, Jason Kidd Reveal Key Change With Finger Injury Update

It has been evident to Dallas Mavericks fans that Cooper Flagg isn’t quite at 100%. For the last few weeks, he has appeared on injury reports with a thumb injury, but has powered through it, sitting out just one game this season due to illness. Keen-eyed viewers might have also seen his taped splint on his thumb, and now, the #1 overall pick has addressed it.

“I don’t know if I would say a hundred percent,” Flagg told reporters after practice, making it clear that the injury that occurred mid-November is still bothering him, even two weeks later. “There’s always going to be like nagging things… Obviously, I’ve had my stuff with my thumb going on, but I think I’m good to go.”

Other than addressing his thumb, he also talked about a potential adjustment; when asked about if his splint affected his touch, Flagg just explained that he has to “play through it” and not “make any excuses.” It’s a refreshing mindset from the rookie forward, and something the Mavericks need, especially considering the injury woes the team has already faced.

They’ve missed Anthony Davis with a calf strain earlier this season, and have already dealt with multiple frontcourt injuries to Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, thinning their rim defense.

Head coach Jason Kidd was asked about his observations on Flagg playing through the injury, and he seemed reserved in his words:

“He probably would say that it might affect him… I don’t know if the eye test was telling him anything. I don’t know if he uses that hand a lot. But no, he’s been playing well with the splint.”

This is a good sign, and the stats indicate an increase in Flagg’s productivity over the last few weeks. Since the injury was reported around 13th November, the Mavs rookie has averaged 19.5 points on 52.2% from the field, with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals, a stark difference from his mildly disappointing start to the season as he continues to adjust to the NBA.

Why Kawhi Leonard Is the Blueprint Cooper Flagg Keeps Returning To

Earlier this season, Cooper Flagg made it clear that his study of the game has been shaped by Kawhi Leonard, the quiet superstar who has built a Hall of Fame resume on efficiency, force, and silence.

“I think he’s someone I definitely want to model my game after,” he said after a game against the LA Clippers. “Just playing really, really hard, being an incredible two-way player, playing both sides of the ball at a high level. He’s done that for a long, long time.”

The comparison between the two stars is interesting to consider. So far in Flagg’s young career, his greatest strength stands out: defense. He’s long, his frame is solid, and Leonard’s development from his time with the San Antonio Spurs could provide a needed blueprint for his development.

Flagg seems to recognize this himself, naming Leonard as one of “the greatest defenders in the world.” Even before the NBA Draft earlier this year, he mentioned Kawhi as a direct comparison: “I’d like to think that I could play like Kawhi.” Now, as the rookie continues to make waves with his play, his durability will continue to be challenged, whether that be his thumb injury, or other ailments from throughout the NBA season.