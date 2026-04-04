Cooper Flagg Makes NBA History Despite Protest Erupting Over Officiating After Jason Kidd’s Ejection

A historic night turned chaotic in seconds for Cooper Flagg. What should have been remembered purely for a record-setting performance quickly spiraled into frustration, whistles, and a full-blown crowd reaction inside the American Airlines Center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, the moment: during Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, Flagg exploded for 51 points in a 138-127 loss, becoming the youngest player and only teenager in NBA history to cross the 50-point mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

That alone would have defined the night. However, everything changed in the fourth quarter. The sequence started with a clear missed call. Desmond Bane grabbed Flagg’s elbow on a shot attempt, and officials let it go. The rookie immediately erupted, yelling at multiple referees before picking up a technical foul.

That moment pulled Jason Kidd into the situation. Kidd stepped onto the floor to defend his rookie and argue the call. Officials responded quickly and ejected him, marking his second ejection of the season. Seconds later, Naji Marshall was also tossed from the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is when the protest truly escalated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas crowd erupted into loud “refs you suck” chants, turning the moment into a full-arena reaction rather than just a sideline dispute. Instead of slowing him down, the chaos seemed to ignite Flagg.

Following the technical foul and Kidd’s ejection, the 19-year-old took over the game, attacking relentlessly and pushing his total past the 50-point mark. He finished with 51 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block. That performance placed him in rare company. Flagg now joins Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only rookies since the merger to record three or more 40-point games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing is what makes it matter more. Because this was not a quiet scoring night. It came in the middle of frustration, missed calls, and visible tension across the floor.

The bigger picture adds another layer. The Mavericks fell to 24-53 with the loss and are already eliminated from playoff contention. It also marked their 14th straight home loss, the longest skid at the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Orlando improved to 41-36 and remains firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race, powered by a balanced effort that overwhelmed Dallas late. That contrast defines the night. Dallas is building for the future. Orlando is fighting for the present. And Flagg is somewhere in between, producing elite numbers in a season where wins have been hard to come by.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidd Doubles Down on Flagg Amid Mounting Pressure

The performance also came during a tense week for Kidd. The Mavericks coach has faced renewed scrutiny after comments tied him to the controversial Luka Doncic trade, a move he has repeatedly said he was only informed about late in the process.

Despite that pressure, Kidd made his stance on Flagg clear. “He should be Rookie of the Year,” Kidd said. “It’s unbelievable, the country is not watching the same thing that we get to watch on a daily basis. The things that he’s done, he’s in rare air, he’s with the GOAT when you talk about MJ and what he did in his rookie year, and as a teenager.”

“Win or lose, his spirit is about winning. Right now we’re not, but as he just said in the locker room, we’re just gonna be that much better come next season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (center) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

That perspective explains why this night carries weight beyond the box score. Flagg is not just putting up numbers. He is doing it while handling pressure, frustration, and a losing environment.

And that is where the “despite” in the title fully lands. Because even as officiating chaos unfolded, even as his coach was ejected, and even as the game slipped away, Flagg still delivered a performance that rewrote the record books.

ADVERTISEMENT

What comes next matters more. Dallas is no longer playing for this season. It is playing for what Flagg can become. And if nights like this are any indication, the rebuild already has its centerpiece.