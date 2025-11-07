Cooper Flagg “Might Have Swiped” at Ex-Teammate After Disappointing Early NBA Mavericks Career, per Insider

Everybody part of the Dallas Mavericks probably feels the same way as Cooper Flagg right now. “It’s not fun to just keep losing games,” said the number one pick after a shocking loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Flagg had a decent outing, slotting into his natural position and scoring 20. But he also faced his first of arguably many heartbreaks. He missed a chance to tie the game, and from that point, nothing mattered.

“He was furious that he missed that shot,” Briand Windhorst noticed. Even Derik Queen, a former teammate of Cooper Flagg at Montverde Academy, couldn’t offer peace. Brian Windhorst sees the Pelicans rookie as a “goofball”. After Flagg’s miss, he tried to offer some comfort. But the Mavericks rookie wasn’t in the space to even exchange friendly pleasantries. “Cooper Flagg did not want to be touched by anybody in the world in this moment. And he sure didn’t want to be touched by the guy on the other team, even if he was his high school teammate,” Windhorst added. They may have swapped jerseys afterwards, but internally, Windy feels Cooper Flagg was livid.

“Seriously, Cooper might have hit him. And another time and place Cooper might have swiped. If this was 1975 instead of 2025, Cooper, he might have given it to him,” he shared on Hoop Collective. While swapping jerseys, the 18-year-old did shake hands with his former teammate. But his face showed he wasn’t “amused” to be standing there.

And why would he be? If anything, Cooper Flagg is used to winning since starting basketball. “For me, it’s the most I’ve lost since… you know, I think ever,” he said of the Mavericks’ 2-6 record. It’s not entirely on him. Barring the last game, the 6’9” forward has been forced to operate as the point guard, a role he hasn’t assumed at any level of basketball. Furthermore, the Mavericks as a group don’t seem to be on the same page.

Particularly, their offense looks haywire, without any sense of control. They are averaging just 106.3 points per game, the least in the NBA so far. Naturally, with injuries already taking their toll on the Mavericks, Flagg’s rookie season hasn’t been as sensational as many thought it would be.

The Mavericks need to start using Cooper Flagg well

Cooper Flagg arrived in the NBA with the most readiness of any rookie from his class. He had shared the floor with the biggest names while practicing with Team USA prior to the Paris Olympics. However, his NBA career has been characterized by the complications of the Dallas Mavericks.

In eight games, Flagg is averaging just 14.4 points. With him on the floor, the Mavericks are recording an offensive rating of just 98.6. I know, saying Flagg isn’t underperforming is an easy excuse. But he is among three rookies to have scored 20 points in multiple games. Furthermore, the 18-year-old has had to adapt to unprecedented changes.

The major reason the Mavericks’ offense soars with Flagg off the floor is that D’Angelo Russell replaces him. It sounds strange, but Jason Kidd’s experiment to run him as the point guard for his size and versatility simply hasn’t paid off. The pace is much higher in the NBA, and the rookie is yet to be accustomed to operating within that structure.

Still, he was put in the fire. As a bona fide competitor, Cooper Flagg will never say no to a challenge. However, in order for the Mavericks to win, Flagg needs to be a threat. As a point guard, that is essentially neutralized because he isn’t a focal decision-maker. Flagg will still make the right plays, but within his own action.

As a small forward, the glorified rookie sent shockwaves through the basketball fraternity. He can shoot and has already displayed atomic athleticism by catching a few bodies at the rim. That’s where he is most effective, inside a set offense with the ability to drag defenders behind him.

The Mavericks did suffer from disappointment against the Pelicans. Flagg missed a crunch-time shot, too. But it was by far his best game, showing how complete he is when relieved of point guard duties and operating with his natural instincts. Developing his gifts will ultimately yield success for the Mavs.

They have the players who can run an offense. Flagg is a player who will bring the best out of the team when allowed to function in his own manner. He has time to learn the art of being a floor general. But with veterans on the roster, it’s unnecessary to have him take on such a load.