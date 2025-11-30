Cooper Flagg Names Clippers Star as NBA Inspiration After Breaking LeBron James’ Record

Essentials Inside The Story Not the first time Cooper Flagg has mentioned the LA Clippers star.

Flagg is outperforming that Clippers star in his rookie season.

The LeBron - Flagg comparisons keep soaring.

When you check out Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg’s stats, it’s clear why people draw LeBron James comparisons. But Flagg himself says he’s been studying a different star, not for the off-court drama involving a reported $28 million scandal, but for his on-court style. His inspiration? LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. And Flagg made it a point to tip his hat to the veteran player, showing some respect while carving his own path in the unforgiving league.

“I think he’s someone I definitely want to model my game after,” Flagg said of Leonard after the 114-10 win. “Just playing really, really hard, being an incredible two-way player, playing both sides of the ball at a high level. He’s done that for a long, long time.”

Flagg even named the Clippers star among “some of the greatest defenders in the world.”

His two-way skills were on full display against the Clippers. Dropping 35 points with an aggressive offensive approach, he showed he’s more than just a scorer.

Though the Mavs tried him at point guard early in the season, head coach Jason Kidd soon shifted him back to forward, letting Flagg play to his strengths. On defense, he’s just as impressive, sporting a 111.6 rating this season. Weeks of growing confidence proved he can dominate both ends.

This wasn’t the first time Flagg had mentioned Leonard, though.

“I’d like to think that I could play like Kawhi,” the Duke standout boldly said before the NBA draft.

Fast forward to now, the 18-year-old is already proving he has the skills to dominate on both ends, averaging 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field. His early numbers may not be eye-popping yet, but the potential is undeniable.

Leonard, when he entered the league in 2011 as the 15th pick, grew steadily to eventually collect two titles, two Finals MVPs, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards, a blueprint Flagg clearly hopes to follow and hopefully even better.

NBA scouts had also noticed the similarities beforehand.

“The best comp I’ve heard from our scouts is prime Kawhi Leonard,” a Western Conference GM shared. “Now, that’s not perfect because they are very different players at the same age, but it’s the one I like in terms of their style of play, two-way versatility, passing, and the fact that they can both guard point guards, wings, and big men.”

Even James had weighed in on Flagg’s development! The LA Lakers veteran saw the advantage behind Flagg joining a star-studded Mavericks roster.

“He doesn’t have to have bad habits,” James said on Mind the Game. “That’s the great thing for him. He can almost take the Kawhi route. We never saw Kawhi in any bad positions in his first couple of years, where it looked like, ‘Oh, why did they pick him?’ It was like he learned at his own pace.”

The 40-year-old star’s perspective highlights how Flagg can quietly develop while learning from veterans, just like Leonard did in San Antonio.

To put it in perspective, Leonard, during his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs in 2011-12, averaged just 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field over 64 games. Which means that Flagg isn’t just matching Leonard; he’s having a greater offensive impact early on, even though the season is far from over, and is already starting to rewrite history in his own way, drawing significant comparisons.

Cooper Flagg breaks LeBron James’s 22-year-old assist record and a lot more…

The Mavericks’ rookie, who started the season quietly, suddenly burst onto the scene in an unforgettable way. At just 18 years and 343 days old, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record 10+ assists in a single game, beating James’ 22-year-old record by 12 days. The Akron Hammer set the record in 2003, in a win over the Chicago Bulls. Coincidentally, Flagg’s milestone came during his team’s battle against the Lakers legend himself.

The next LA game also saw Flagg score 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting, hit 9-of-11 free throws, and grab eight rebounds against the Clippers. He initially entered the record books as the second-youngest player to score 30+ points in an NBA game, trailing only James.

But the 18-year-old star didn’t stop there, as by the final buzzer, he had 35 points, securing the record as the youngest player ever to reach that mark! He also added 11 assists, making his impact on the court impossible to ignore.

“It’s an honor,” Flagg reflected on the achievement. “It’s pretty cool to be in this position, and I just feel blessed to have this opportunity to be here in this league and play through it, and be able to do things like that. I have incredible teammates and coaches around me that put me in positions to do this.”

This performance not only snapped the Dallas side’s three-game losing streak but also announced Flagg as a rising star ready to carve his own legacy.