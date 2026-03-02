Cooper Flagg Running Out of Time as Ex-Teammate Set to Cost Mavs Star Major Honor

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The calendar isn’t helping anymore. Every passing game night quietly shifts the balance of power in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year race, and the gap isn’t being created by a bad performance or a slump. It’s being created by absence.

Because while the Dallas Mavericks wait for Cooper Flagg’s return, his former teammate is rewriting the record books in real time.

The conversation changed this week when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps openly acknowledged the momentum swing toward Charlotte rookie Kon Knueppel, whose historic shooting season is rapidly overtaking what once felt like a locked-up award.

Windhorst: “A guy who’s hit more threes than anybody as a rookie in the history of the league.” Tim: “He is officially, according to DraftKings, the Rookie of the Year favorite… Part of that’s because Cooper Flagg’s been sitting for a while with the sprained foot.”

That’s the shift. Not theoretical. Not narrative-driven. Mathematical. And with roughly three weeks left in the season, time is becoming the real opponent for Flagg. A lot of fans assumed the new collective bargaining agreement would automatically disqualify Flagg because of missed games. It doesn’t.

Windhorst: “There is no 65-game rule for rookies.” So yes, Flagg remains eligible. But eligibility isn’t the same as probability.

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) rebounds in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Rookie of the Year award has always been judged differently than MVP or All-NBA. Voters don’t apply a legal threshold. They apply a credibility threshold. If one player dominates for 75 percent of the season and another dominates for 50 percent, the second player needs overwhelming superiority to overcome the gap.

Right now, Knueppel’s season isn’t just comparable. It’s historically unique. Tim: “He broke the record in February… true shooting above 65, shooting basically 49-44-88 on high volume threes.”

Tim: “We’ve never seen a rookie shoot it like this on this kind of volume.” Flagg’s injury didn’t hand Knueppel the race. Knueppel sprinted through the opening.

Before the injury, Flagg was the favorite for a reason. He averaged roughly 20 points, 6+ rebounds, and 4 assists while anchoring Dallas defensively. The Mavericks functioned through him on both ends.

Then the midfoot sprain happened.

Since that moment:

Dallas collapsed in the standings

Flagg’s timeline kept extending

Charlotte surged

Knueppel kept scoring

The raw numbers now carry historic weight:

19.3 points per game

65+ true shooting percentage

Rookie three-point record shattered in February

Approaching a 50-40-90 season

Windhorst: “He’s a 50-40-90 season is very much within his grasp as a rookie.” That matters because Rookie of the Year historically rewards two things: impact and undeniability. Knueppel now has both.

The Teammate Factor: Why This One Hurts More

This isn’t just another rookie battle. It’s personal history. Flagg and Knueppel lived together at Duke. Same dorm, same lineup. Same expectations entering the draft. One was projected as the franchise superstar. The other as the complementary shooter.

Now the roles flipped. Tim: “Cooper is trying to get back on the court and play well because his college roommate has been playing so well.” The psychological pressure here is different from a typical award race. Flagg isn’t chasing a stranger. He’s chasing someone he knows exactly how good he is.

And the longer he sits, the harder that chase becomes.

Tim Bontemps explained the voting dilemma perfectly. Bontemps: “As of today I’d vote for Cooper Flagg… but there’s a very real chance Kon will win Rookie of the Year.”

Why? Context. Knueppel isn’t just efficient. Charlotte is winning because of him. The Hornets went from early-season irrelevance to play-in contention. That transforms statistics into value.

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Dallas struggled badly without Flagg. Ironically, that proves his importance while simultaneously hurting his candidacy. Voters reward presence, not theoretical impact.

There are roughly 22-23 games left in the season. That number matters more than any stat line.

Bontemps: “If he misses much more time, it’s going to be very difficult for him to catch Kon with both the way he’s playing and the way they’re playing.”

For Flagg to reclaim the award, three things must happen immediately:

Return soon Play at pre-injury level instantly Dallas wins

Without all three, the math won’t close.

This award stopped being about talent weeks ago. Both players are elite prospects. Nobody questions that anymore. It’s now a referendum on availability versus efficiency.

Flagg was the league’s most complete rookie. Knueppel became its most undeniable one.

And unless the Mavericks star returns almost immediately, the season will end with one of the rarest outcomes in Rookie of the Year history:

Not a voter debate. Not a narrative controversy. Just a calendar decision. Time, more than performance, may decide the award.