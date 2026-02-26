Cooper Flagg’s Career Setback All but Confirmed as NBA Finally Gives In to Kon Knueppel

Sometimes the lower draft picks make a bigger impact than the No.1 choice. This season, the audience is experiencing exactly that with Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Mavericks’ rookie’s season has come to a halt following a left midfoot sprain. But on the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets rookie is stealing the spotlight with a record-breaking debut.

Kon Knueppel has drilled 201 three-pointers this season, leading the NBA. Moreover, he sits six away from Keegan Murray’s record of 206 set with the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23. He also reached 200 in 58 games, the fastest ever, surpassing Duncan Robinson.

Furthermore, he became the second rookie ever to hit 200 and earlier set the fastest to 100 in 29 games. Meanwhile, he leads first-year players in scoring and threes, chases the 50-40-90 club, fuels the Hornets’ surge, and tops the Kia Rookie Ladder. Yes, the 20-year-old has surpassed Cooper Flagg. And Philly’s VJ Edgecombe remains 3rd on the list.

Now, the Hornets’ announcer, Eric Collins, spoke on SiriusXM about Knueppel. The host remarked that the rookie is playing like a franchise star who is here for 12-15 seasons. “He has made everything better,” Collins said. “He’s like basketball ketchup, just put him on and like everything all of a sudden immediately is better just because of the way that he can shoot it.” Meanwhile, the veteran announcer compared Knueppel’s skills to Mark Price.

The 4-time All-Star, Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Mark Price, defined shooting precision. He buried 40.2% from three on 2.4 attempts per game across 12 seasons. Moreover, during his 1988-94 prime, he drained 89.6% of free throws. He peaked at 44.6% from deep in 1992-93. Therefore, his compact set shot became the gold standard of consistency.

Similarly, Kon Knueppel mirrors that brilliance. He shoots 43.6% from three on 7.8 attempts, with 201 makes in 55 games. Furthermore, his 48.9% field goal rate and 89.3% free throw mark reflect Price’s accuracy. Now this brings us to the most important question, and that is: Who will be the ROTY, Flagg or Knueppel?

Cooper Flagg’s name goes down to the second step of the ROTY ladder

Rookie Cooper Flagg will miss his fifth straight game Thursday, per Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas Mavericks‘ No. 1 overall pick suffered a left midfoot sprain on February 10 against the Phoenix Suns. As of February 26, he has sat out five consecutive contests, and there is no clear return date. Although the absence could stretch into the playoffs or even end his season, he still qualifies for Rookie of the Year since the 65-game rule does not apply.

Moreover, an MRI confirmed the sprain, forcing him to skip the Castrol Rising Stars event and games against the Kings and Nets. Coach Jason Kidd said Flagg looks good in workouts but urged patience, referencing past midfoot cases like TJ McConnell that lingered for seasons. Consequently, the setback has hurt his Rookie of the Year chase, pushing him behind Kon Knueppel.

Imago May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Duke players L-R Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Jeff Teague sees Knueppel as the only clear ROTY winner so far. “Man, if he’s not rookie of the year, he got robbed,” the 1-time NBA champ said. “They [Charlotte Hornets] are actually winning games. He’s averaging 20 points down there.”

This rookie race flipped the story and set it on fire. While Cooper Flagg battles a stubborn foot setback in Dallas, Kon Knueppel turns Charlotte into prime time television. Records fall, ladders shift, and so much more. o the spotlight burns brighter than ever. One star heals. The other hunts history. Rookie of the Year now feels like destiny in motion.