Cooper Flagg’s Ex-Teammate Pitched in $30.8M Trade Amid New Report on Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks have made the switch. Cooper Flagg, only a rookie, has taken charge in leading the Mavericks post the Luka Doncic era. With the trade season approaching, they have a chance to make some key changes to help them grow from their unsteady start. A Mavericks analyst feels it’s worth it, even though it could be a huge risk.

Locked on Mavericks’ Isaac Harris discussed the various trades the Mavs can make to upgrade their roster. Klay Thompson’s name floated up again. The potential deal with the Hawks could pair Cooper Flagg with his former teammate.

“Could you convince Atlanta on a Luke Kennard and Asa Newell package to where you get the flyer on Asa Newell. High school teammate of Cooper Flagg? And Atlanta adds another shooter,” Harris said on Locked on Mavericks.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Hawks make this trade, it wouldn’t just be for the skillset. Thompson, being a four-time champion, could bring that culture to the 14-11 Hawks. Jalen Johnson is emerging with supreme production, and Trae Young is set to join the team since injury. Adding Thompson’s $16.6 million contract wouldn’t burden the Hawks in any way, either.

Imago Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks then get a like-for-like swap with a young piece. Kennard is shooting 43.8% from three this season. Newell, a former teammate of Flagg, is a 6’9” center who earned SEC All-Freshman Team selection when playing for Georgia. He’s a prospect the Mavericks can develop and build into a major piece with Lively’s injury history.

ADVERTISEMENT

While stating this, it doesn’t look like the Mavericks would want to make this move. Klay Thompson’s output has steadily grown, putting up some big performances like his 23-point outburst against the Clippers. Thompson’s experience sets him apart. And a recent report suggests the Mavericks could also have a quiet deadline.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Pistons not looking for Anthony Davis

The Detroit Pistons are at the very top of the East. As their identity shifts back to its vintage reputation, it can always get better. Anthony Davis sounds exactly like the player who could really elevate the Pistons closer to their ceiling. The Mavericks remain loose when dealing with the star forward’s future. But are the Pistons open to being greedy, or will patience be their approach?

ESPN did report they are among the teams interested in recruiting Anthony Davis. However, Detroit Free Press writer Omari Sanfoka reveals nothing has really materialized since that report. The Pistons appear to be pleased with what they have at the moment.

“It seems unlikely the Pistons are or will be among the teams looking to acquire him,” Sanfoka wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that the Pistons haven’t made any calls to the Dallas Mavericks to inquire about Anthony Davis’ ability. There is potential there. However, the Pistons play with incredible physicality. AD’s troubled past with injuries potentially risks the Pistons losing a possible 1-seed finish this season. They have a young-centric team, with Cade Cunningham blooming into a bold cornerstone.

The Pistons wouldn’t want to take a large contract at this point. Some extensions will be due soon. It’s better for them to allow their squad to grow together. While AD really suits what the Pistons want to do, they are just beginning to set the culture. They might not need to necessarily add a superstar to solidify their status.