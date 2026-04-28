Cooper Flagg’s Historic Win Tarnished as Fans Want Voting Rights Revoked for ROTY Voters

Rookies aren’t supposed to have the NBA community on edge. But two Duke roommates did exactly that. Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel went from striving together with the Blue Devils to competing for the most prestigious prize a rookie can win. Until the very end, there were genuine conversations about them being co-winners for Rookie of the Year. But it was the number one pick who edged out his former college teammate.

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Cooper Flagg, thanks to a sensational run at the end of the season, managed to sway a little over half the voters in the intense race besides Knueppel. The Mavericks forward received 56 first-place votes, each worth five points. Knueppel had 44. No other rookie, even the 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe, received first-place votes.

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That’s how close the race was. And it divided the NBA fanbase largely.

Flagg seemed to be an outright favorite even before playing a single NBA minute. Touted as a generational prospect, he was forced to operate on an injury-laden Mavericks team. He didn’t have seasoned pros Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis to help bolster the team’s performance. Still, Cooper Flagg stood out. He finished the season averaging 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

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On the other side, Kon Knueppel was the missing link that unlocked the Charlotte Hornets’ young core. With him playing 81 games, Charlotte recorded the most wins since the 2015-16 season. They took a 19-game jump from last season, falling one Play-In game short of making the playoffs. Knueppel led the league in three-point makes, with 273, while setting the rookie record for most triples made.

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In their only matchup, the two former roommates ensured ROTY voters had to scratch their heads. Flagg recorded 49 points for the Mavericks. Kon Knueppel scored 34 and took the win home. Ultimately, the race was such that there was always going to be some recoil, no matter who won.

NBA fans show support for Kon Knueppel

“What r—-d gave Kon a third place vote take their d—–s opinion out of this voting,” an angry fan wrote once the voting breakdown was released. That one second-place vote went to VJ Edgecombe. Albeit, it wouldn’t have changed the result, as Knueppel would have ended with 388 points. Flagg finished with 412, taking a convincing lead from his Duke teammate.

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But some fans felt the voters made a grave error with their rankings. “I knew y’all would cheat Kon smh,” a fan wrote. The argument stems from a team success standpoint. It’s among the top criteria when discussing the MVP of this league. In the case of rookies, it’s more relaxed. Yet, Kon Knueppel played a vital role in revitalising the Hornets, who went 18-9 after the All-Star break to secure a Play-In opportunity.

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Many feel it’s the Hornets star’s Play-In struggles that influenced the voting at the last second. “So at least 7 people’s votes were affected by the play-in. Revoke their votes,” a fan wrote, since it’s only the regular season that’s taken into consideration. Knueppel averaged 18.5 points while shooting a blazing 42.5% from beyond the arc. He plugged in as the spacer, which allowed LaMelo Ball and Brandin Miller to create better synergy that they lacked in their previous years together.

That’s why some fans felt it “Should have been Kon”. However, let’s not dismiss Cooper Flagg. From a difficulty standpoint, he had the weight of the entire Dallas Mavericks franchise on his shoulders. Yet, Flagg displayed a readiness that’s rarely seen in a 19-year-old. He scored 30 or more eleven times in 70 games. Flagg also set the record for the most points scored by a teenager in the NBA, with 51 against the Orlando Magic.

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He was handed the keys of the franchise and delivered on an individual level. Fans argue Knueppel averaged only slightly less output while being the third option. “So missing a chunk of the season and stat padding on a bottom-of-the-barrel team is rewarded…interesting,” a fan argued. Knueppel raised the Hornets into a competitive team. In comparison, the Mavericks won 18 fewer games, finishing as the 12 seed in the West.

At the end of the day, it really could have gone to anyone. Cooper Flagg rose beyond what was expected, matching up against the best talent in the league at just 19. Kon Knueppel plugged and turned the Hornets franchise around with his spacing and elite three-point shooting. Statistically, they weren’t far apart. One was asked to do more, while the other was held back in the pursuit of success.

Whichever way you see it, there was going to be a divide. Who do you think deserved it more? Let us know your views in the comments below.