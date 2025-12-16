Cooper Flagg’s Injury Update Could Strip Him of Chance To Beat Kobe Bryant’s 28-YO Record

It took some time, but the phenom Cooper Flagg is beginning to stamp his authority over the NBA. Tonight, his statement game just days after dropping 35 against the Clippers. The Duke sensation tied the Mavericks’ rookie scoring record, putting 42 past the Utah Jazz in an electric overtime thriller. His current trajectory could see him pass up a historic milestone, but the way his night ended puts that at risk.

The result, a tough loss, was hard to digest. However, Flagg rolled his left ankle at the end of regulation. He sat at the press conference with ice around that ankle. The Mavericks rookie was able to continue, but he soon turns 19. If the team decided to act with caution and rest him, Flagg might miss out on surpassing Kobe Bryant’s teenage record.

Notably, Cooper Flagg is currently 61 points behind the Mamba for the most points scored in the NBA before turning 19. Before his birthday on December 21, the Mavericks play two more games, giving Flagg a good chance at going past Bryant. His participation in those games depends on the Mavericks’ medical team’s opinion on his left ankle.

If you ask the rookie, he didn’t have to give a second thought about checking back into the game.

“It was hurting, but I wanted to stay in the game no matter what,” Flagg said. “Just playing through it, being tough & knowing it’s a key moment in the game”.

Cooper Flagg would be more than willing to participate in the next few games. It’s the Mavericks that could restrict him. Kyrie Irving is still without a return date. Dereck Lively II is out for the season after undergoing foot surgery, and Anthony Davis also missed tonight’s game with a left calf contusion. With such injuries already piling on, the franchise might choose to rest Flagg to avoid aggravating the ailment.

Considering he played with a thumb ailment, Flagg might just suit up. Nonetheless, if it’s about making history and breaking records, that doesn’t matter to the 18-year-old. His concern is with getting the Mavericks back on top.

Cooper Flagg is destined to soar

There was every reason for Cooper Flagg to have a spring in his step. He physically couldn’t, but his historic night didn’t stop the Mavericks forward from giving himself some constructive criticism.

“I’ve got to be better. I had a couple of dumb turnovers, missed a couple of easy ones, but I just got to be better executing down the stretch like that,” Flagg said. “I just got to continue to grow and get better in those moments of getting a shot that we want to get”.

This was after a night where he had six assists for four turnovers. It wasn’t a deflating performance by any measure. But just that loss kept him from really being “happy”. When winning is the benchmark, the numbers really don’t matter. But Cooper Flagg has been sensational after a failed point guard experiment to start the season.

In his last seven games, Flagg is averaging an impressive 25.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. His efficiency from the field stands at 54.5%, even though he is shooting a sub par 18.8% from beyond the arc. His aggression at the rim in particular is through the roof. The Mavericks have managed to rally behind him, winning four of their last six.

For a player of his talent, the sky would be the limit. But in Cooper Flagg’s case, there isn’t any limit. With a healthy roster, the Mavericks could rage back this season. But the team is starting to find their identity just as Flagg understands his role.