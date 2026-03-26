Cooper Flagg’s Mom Breaks Silence After Mavs Rookie’s Injury

Cooper Flagg’s injuries are no longer his sole concern. The Dallas Mavericks, too, look deep into the matter as their anchor falls on the floor. On Wednesday, with 46.3 seconds left in Q4, the 19-year-old rookie came crashing down while trying to catch a long pass. That awkward landing left Flagg writhing in pain as he hit both his left elbow and right wrist.

The collision told its own story. Blood trailed down his jersey from a gash near the elbow, while his other arm took the brunt of it—his wrist swollen and quickly strapped up with ice waiting in the locker room. That moment sent an alarm across Ball Arena. However, it was Cooper’s parents who were most concerned, of course.

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Now, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News wrote on X that Flagg’s parents were in attendance; however, they had to wait outside the locker room for their son to come out. “Probably best that mom didn’t see the bloody jersey and heavily wrapped hand,” Townsend recommended. Now, under the post, Cooper’s mother, Kelly Flagg, commented: “Every game 😢.”

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It looks like the rookie doesn’t let his parents look at his battered self in every game. That’s probably a tactic Cooper uses to keep panic off the table. Now, following the Mavs 135-142 loss against the Nuggets, Flagg spoke to the media. He talked about the physical toll of a demanding stretch while also issuing a prediction for the next outing.

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“I just landed on it, so I just put a little ice on it,” he said. “Doing okay. Yeah, I mean it’s tough. We’re playing a lot of minutes, a couple of overtime games, you know, back-to-back, and then tonight was a physical game. So, just got to take care of my body and get ready for the next one.”

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That hallway moment hits deeper once you grasp Kelly Flagg. She starred at the University of Maine, steering four straight NCAA tournament runs. Then she coached her son, tightening the bond. Therefore, every reaction carries weight. It feels instinctive, fiercely protective. And as seen before, that intensity spills into public view, revealing pride, pressure, and unfiltered emotion in real time.

Earlier in February, she marched in to stop the comparisons people had been drawing. People have drawn parallels between the rookie and Luka Doncic. And to put an end to it, Kelly tweeted, “Can we stop with the comparisons and just let Cooper be Cooper? He’s striving to be the best version of himself every day.”

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Meanwhile, Flagg posted 26 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds in 36 minutes against the Denver Nuggets. Following the game, the rookie also shared his thoughts on Nikola Jokic, who was unstoppable, once again.

Cooper Flagg sheds light on Nikola Jokic’s game

Now, Jamal Murray erupted for 53, torching Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. However, Nikola Jokic stole the spotlight. He piled up 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists in 38 minutes, powering the Denver Nuggets to a 142-135 win at Ball Arena. Thus, Flagg imagined himself chasing Jokic’s near 20-20-20 brilliance in the future.

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“I can learn a lot from him and the way he’s able to read the game. But I don’t know if I would be somebody that can get to that level,” the 19-year-old said. “I mean, it was incredible just the way he was able to impact the game. And at some points, it feels like he’s not even trying out there. He ended up with 20/20/20. I mean, he’s incredible, and it’s just crazy to be a part of that out there and the way he’s able to just affect the game.”

Cooper Flagg is having a brilliant rookie year in Dallas’ 23-50 season. They are out of the postseason, sitting thirteenth in the Western Conference. However, with a 20.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, and 4.7 apg across 61 games, Flagg is emerging as the new hope for the Mavs. But the injuries and how he deals with them over the coming days will be worth looking into, as they will determine his longevity and reliability in the league.