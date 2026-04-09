Cooper Flagg’s Mother Fires Back at Fan Over LeBron James Comparison

The Dallas Mavericks have had one positive this season. While they sit well outside any competitive position, Cooper Flagg has been remarkable. The touted generational rookie has surpassed the expectations set. It’s become such a habit for him to impress that one poor performance brings scrutiny. That’s the price to pay for being great.

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That moment came against the Phoenix Suns. After a week of impeccable scoring games, Flagg scored just 11 points in the loss. One fan was quick to point out how Flagg’s influence doesn’t come close to LeBron James. But that fan didn’t take everything into account. Cooper Flagg’s mother, Kelly Flagg, had to give this fan an NBA lesson.

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“Are you kidding? Played with a sprained wrist and still posted a double-double. Playing with a bunch of guys that spent most of the season in the G-League. They played their hearts out and almost beat a team that they had no business being even close to. Gthoh bum,” she wrote.

Imago Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks back as he reenters the game against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That’s the part the fan who claims Flagg only performs against poor teams missed. The Mavericks have dealt with an injury crisis. The number one pick has suffered from injuries to his shoulder and wrists. Yet, Cooper Flagg’s demeanor and subsequent value despite those ailments have been phenomenal.

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To dismiss his campaign completely based on a single performance doesn’t make sense. He’s scored 25, 45, and 51 in his three games prior to playing against the Suns. And an injured wrist is a credible reason to have a difficult shooting night. His greatest strength is his relentless mentality. Flagg will play through injuries, a trait uncommon for a teenager.

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Cooper Flagg is the reason the Mavericks fanbase is hopeful. And his latest stretch may have secured a major accolade claimed by LeBron James and other memorable rookies.

Cooper Flagg is bound for ROTY

Until a few weeks ago, there was a debate. Two Duke teammates, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, were miles ahead of any other rookie in the ROTY race. The clash has been between them for months. Knueppel even had a slight edge since the Hornets could be making the playoffs this season.

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The Dallas Mavericks haven’t had the same success. However, Cooper Flagg has made history several times. His 51 points made him the youngest player in NBA history to score 50. Flagg has also had 10 games with 30 or more points. That is the most among rookies this season.

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His historic performance against the Orlando Magic might have sealed the award. The Duke sensation is now averaging 21 points per game while having played as the number one option. Flagg has shown veteran-like instincts. He has lifted a depleted Mavericks team into being competitive against some great teams.

Kon Knueppel inherited a blistering young core that needed one piece. Cooper Flagg is the talisman whom the Mavericks were confident to build around and even traded away Anthony Davis. Generally, team records do matter. However, Cooper Flagg’s readiness to flourish in the NBA as the star supersedes team success.

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Do you think there’s still a debate? Let us know your views in the comments below.