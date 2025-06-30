Cooper Flagg’s Needs Could Push Nico Harrison Toward LeBron James Amid Mavs Trade Rumors

LeBron James is used to being the headline, but this offseason, it’s Cooper Flagg who might be shaping the story. As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to usher in the Cooper Flagg era, speculation is swirling that Mavs GM Nico Harrison could consider an aggressive win-now move: bringing in LeBron James. While most analysts believe LeBron is staying in L.A., there’s mounting buzz that Dallas is at least in the conversation. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, which suggests loyalty to the Lakers. But it also leaves the door open—ever so slightly—to a trade.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LeBron holds a rare no-trade clause, making any potential move entirely up to him. And the Mavericks? They check a lot of boxes.

During a recent episode of the “Locked On Mavericks” podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris debated whether LeBron-to-Dallas is even feasible. “This dude loves attention,” Harris said. “I think he stays in L.A. and does the swan song. But do we really want to bring LeBron into Cooper Flagg’s rookie season?” Angstadt added, “The Mavs would have to literally trade all the things we talked about with Kevin Durant to get LeBron. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their skepticism is valid. To bring in James, Dallas would likely have to part with multiple rotation players and potentially valuable draft assets. But despite that, there’s a sense that GM Nico Harrison might be itching to make a splash. And yet, the idea persists. As Harris put it, “I feel like Nico is just like dying to do this. Win now mode. See the vision.” He even joked that GM Nico Harrison “would have traded Cooper for LeBron, 48 hours ago.” While that might be a stretch, it speaks to the high-stakes game the Mavericks are playing. After all, Nico’s already shown that he’s not afraid to roll the dice—trading Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis in one of the most shocking deals in recent memory. Harrison has that streak in him.

AD

One wrinkle in all this? LeBron James loves Cooper Flagg. On the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash, James raved about the incoming No. 1 pick and his potential in Dallas. “I personally think that he wants to be great,” James said. “He had a h— of a year at Duke. Can play with or without the ball, super athletic… he’s going to be amazing.”

James didn’t stop there. He emphasized how rare it is for a rookie to walk into a locker room that includes champions like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson. “He gets to join a team that’s established with Hall of Fame guys… They can give him the blueprint while he builds his own.”

That kind of praise could mean something more. The Lakers may be rebuilding around Luka Dončić now, and James might see Dallas as the right place to finish his career. Especially if it allows him to mentor Flagg and play with his son, Bronny James, who would join him in any trade.

According to a three-team trade proposal gaining traction online, the Mavericks would receive LeBron and Bronny James, while the Lakers get depth and draft picks. It’s still speculative, but Dallas does have the assets to make a move without parting with Flagg, Davis, or Irving.

Rich Paul’s message and what it really means for LeBron James

The intrigue doesn’t end with podcast debates or trade machine scenarios. Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent, sent shockwaves through the league when he confirmed the opt-in—but paired it with a cryptic statement: “LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all… We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”

The ambiguity sparked chaos. Brian Windhorst called the messaging “clear as mud,” noting that LeBron holds all the leverage—and has not asked for a trade. But that doesn’t mean it’s not in play. Add to that the league’s new second-apron rules, which make trades involving massive contracts extremely difficult. LeBron’s $53 million deal narrows the field to a handful of teams. And if a move happens, it won’t be because the Lakers want it—it’ll be because LeBron does.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amid all the rumors, LeBron has made one thing crystal clear: legacy matters more than ever. He’s spending more time around Bronny, celebrating his son’s growth, and hinting that this next phase of his career is about meaning, not just rings. And then there’s Savannah James. In a recently surfaced Instagram video from a dinner in New York, LeBron was overheard saying, “[Savannah] wants me to f—— retire in the next year or so.” The dinner—which included Kevin Love and other close friends—added new fuel to the retirement watch. LeBron has now tied Vince Carter for the most NBA seasons at 22. By the end of next season, he could own that record outright.

via Imago Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (left) and wife Savannah James courtside during the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Savannah’s voice may be quiet, but it carries weight. And it raises the stakes for the upcoming season. LeBron has opted in, but the window is closing. He wants every remaining season to matter. Whether it’s in L.A. or Dallas, or somewhere entirely unexpected, his next move will be more than transactional—it will be emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, back in L.A., a fierce debate is emerging around whether the Lakers should move on altogether. On a recent episode of SPEAK, NBA champion Paul Pierce and analyst Ric Bucher argued that LeBron James may actually be holding Luka Dončić back. “These are your two best players, and they’re probably your two worst defenders,” said Pierce. Bucher added that James takes up one-third of the salary cap, making it nearly impossible to build a deep, defensive-minded roster around Dončić. And who knows, that reality—however uncomfortable—might be pushing Pelinka, Harrison, and possibly even James himself, toward a decision no one saw coming.

Whether the Mavericks pull the trigger or not, the possibility shows how much weight Cooper Flagg already carries. His presence could turn Dallas into a destination—even for LeBron James. And if Nico Harrison really is “dying to do this,” as Harris joked on the podcast, we may not have heard the last of this rumor.