Cooper Flagg Says What Nico Harrison Wanted to Hear After LeBron James Confession

After the kind of trade deadline and aftermath the Dallas Mavericks had, one employee of the organization needs a win. Not Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson (they do, but this isn’t about them). This is about Nico Harrison’s redemption arc after he made the city of Dallas very angry. So he’s swooped a new young star for the city. Cooper Flagg was the undisputed first overall pick of the 2025 NBA draft. Since that belonged to the Mavericks, that’s where he’s going. We may have seen this coming after that viral moment a few years ago.

In 2023, Cooper Flagg was competing in the Peach Jam that boasted an All-Star coach in the mix. LeBron James was there for his younger son, Bryce. It was Flagg who went viral for two reasons – scoring 38 points and 37 points in two games, and for meeting Bron.

Two years since, Flagg was on Good Morning America where Robin Roberts asked him what James told him in that viral encounter. “Just a little bit of advice about you know being present and staying in the moment Um so it was just it was cool to have that moment,” the Duke star revealed ahead of the draft.

He did savor the moment despite everyone and Cooper knowing what’s coming. Dallas is crazy excited for the 18-year-old’s arrival after losing Luka Doncic.

AD

This is a developing story.