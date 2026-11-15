Cooper Flagg Surpasses Kobe, Kyrie Gets Cavs Tribute, Popovich’s Special Gesture and More

Kobe Bryant made a decision at 17 that would change the course of basketball history. While most players his age were still figuring out their next step, the future Lakers legend was already preparing to take on the NBA. Nearly three decades later, another teenager has put himself in the same statistical conversation.

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Cooper Flagg moved past Bryant on the NBA’s all-time teenage scoring list on Saturday night, reaching 1,762 career points before turning 20. That puts the Dallas Mavericks star second behind LeBron James, who finished his teenage career with 2,362 points. Bryant’s total stood at 1,759.

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Flagg reached the milestone during Dallas’ 127-117 loss to Cleveland, scoring 18 points despite shooting just 6-of-19 from the field and missing all six of his three-point attempts. It was hardly a perfect night, but the record books will remember it differently. Meanwhile, Gregg Popovich gave San Antonio shoppers an unexpected surprise, GG Jackson suffered a worrying injury, and Giannis Antetokounmpo found a ridiculous way to set up Klay Thompson.

Cooper Flagg Moves Ahead of Kobe Bryant

Bryant’s teenage scoring record carried a little more weight because of how early he entered the league. The Lakers selected him 13th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft, and he became one of the most closely watched young players in basketball. His decision to skip college and turn professional at 17 was a statement of confidence that few teenagers could match.

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“I have decided to skip college and take my talents to the NBA,” Bryant announced in 1996.

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Flagg now has his own place in that conversation. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick scored 1,473 points during his rookie season, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 70 games. He won Rookie of the Year after quickly becoming the centerpiece of Dallas’ offense.

His teenage scoring total also reflects a season that included a historic 51-point performance against Orlando. Flagg became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game, adding another milestone to an already remarkable start to his professional career.

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The timing of Saturday’s achievement made it even more interesting. Flagg still has games remaining before his 20th birthday on December 21, giving him an opportunity to extend his total. LeBron’s record, however, remains a much bigger target. Flagg is still 600 points behind the Lakers star.

For now, passing Bryant is a significant achievement on its own. And considering Flagg reached the mark on a night when his shot was not falling, the 19-year-old may have plenty more to add before leaving the teenage scoring list behind.

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Gregg Popovich Turns a Grocery Run Into a Heartwarming Moment

Popovich has spent decades building a legacy in San Antonio, but his impact on the city has never been limited to basketball. The five-time NBA champion has long been involved in local community initiatives, particularly through his relationship with the San Antonio Food Bank.

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That connection began in 2001, when Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper reached out to Popovich for help. Cooper recalled how the coach responded to his request.

“All of a sudden Pop shows up and is like, ‘What do you need help with? What are you doing?'”

Popovich went on to support the organization through fundraising events and public campaigns. The annual Champions Against Hunger dinner, where Spurs players and Popovich served as waiters, became one of the Food Bank’s major fundraising events.

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Cooper also offered a glimpse into the side of Popovich that rarely makes headlines.

“It’s when nobody is watching that Pop does a lot of his good deeds.”

That reputation was on display again when Popovich and his wife, Mary Beth, visited an H-E-B grocery store in San Antonio. The couple surprised shoppers by paying for their grocery bills, turning an ordinary shopping trip into an unexpected act of generosity.

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Store employee Michael Wiggins shared the encounter on social media, describing how Popovich and his wife surprised both employees and customers by covering their purchases. A photograph with the Spurs legend helped bring the story to public attention.

The gesture carried added meaning given Popovich’s ongoing recovery. He suffered a stroke in November 2024 and stepped down as the Spurs’ head coach in May 2025, moving into the franchise’s front-office leadership.

Spurs CEO R.C. Buford offered an encouraging update on his recovery in August.

“He continues to rehab with more purpose and diligence than I think any of us could have imagined. He’s improving and, you know, his presence is always there to support the team.”

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For a coach who spent much of his career demanding the best from his players, Popovich continues to make an impact away from the court. And in San Antonio, even a trip to the grocery store can turn into another reminder of why he remains so loved.

GG Jackson Suffers Concerning Foot Injury Against Brooklyn

Memphis came away with a 129-110 win over Brooklyn, but the result came with a worrying development. GG Jackson left the game in the first quarter after suffering a left foot injury, playing just 2 minutes and 52 seconds before being ruled out for the remainder of the night.

The young forward had already scored three points before exiting. His early departure immediately raised concerns, especially after head coach Tuomas Iisalo addressed the situation following the game.

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“Unfortunately it looks like a relatively serious foot injury. There will be further testing, but so far, it doesn’t look very good,” Iisalo said.

The coach also expressed sympathy for Jackson, who had started to find a rhythm in recent games.

“It’s very sad for him. He was catching a good stride.”

That comment is particularly frustrating given Jackson’s recent performances. He scored 21 points against Sacramento on October 31 before putting up 14 points against New Orleans on November 13. The forward had been earning more opportunities and showing signs of becoming a useful offensive option for Memphis.

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Jackson averaged 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds across his first 12 appearances of the season. He had also dealt with a significant foot injury earlier in his career, undergoing surgery on his right foot in September 2024.

The latest issue is with his left foot, and the Grizzlies have not announced a diagnosis or recovery timeline. Further testing will determine the extent of the injury, leaving Memphis waiting for a clearer picture of Jackson’s availability.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Pulls Off Ridiculous Assist for Klay Thompson

Giannis Antetokounmpo has never needed much space to create something spectacular. Against Detroit, however, he managed to produce one of the night’s most entertaining plays while barely looking at his target.

During Miami’s 137-117 win, Giannis chased down a loose ball and, while falling forward, flicked it backward between his legs. The pass found Klay Thompson waiting in the corner, and the veteran guard made no mistake from beyond the arc.

It was the kind of play that left even Thompson impressed. The six-time All-Star praised Giannis’ vision after the game, pointing out that the forward had found him without appearing to look in his direction.

“That was testament to Giannis’ skill level. Like, people get enamored with his ability to dunk and run, but my goodness, he’s like Magic at times with his vision. Like, he just knew I was in the corner. Didn’t even see me, and just right through the legs.”

Thompson also had a fitting description for the unusual delivery.

“It was an incredible snap, long-snapper style.”

Giannis explained that he had spotted the opportunity before the ball could be deflected away.

“I wanted to make the pass before the ball got deflected. I knew he was still gonna be there.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was just as surprised by the play, admitting that even he had not anticipated the pass.

“I usually can see a pass that somebody’s going to make, and I would never have predicted that pass to the corner. And then, Klay just has a career of seizing a moment, right? He’s not going to let a moment pass. He’s going to make sure he knocks down the 3.”

The connection between the two also has a history beyond their current partnership. In 2022, Giannis walked over to congratulate Thompson after the guard scored 38 points against Milwaukee in his return from a lengthy injury absence. Thompson later described the gesture as something that meant a great deal to him.

Now, the two are sharing the court, and the appreciation has not disappeared. Giannis even interrupted Thompson’s postgame media session by playing Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” turning the moment into a celebration of the guard’s shooting.

Thompson finished with 26 points and six three-pointers, while Giannis recorded 34 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Miami also secured its fourth consecutive victory, moving to 7-6 after a strong run of results.

Kyrie Irving Gets Emotional Welcome During Return to Cleveland

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Cleveland has never been a simple one. He helped deliver the most important championship in Cavaliers history, but his 2017 trade request also brought an abrupt end to his time with the franchise.

Saturday offered another reminder of just how much his legacy still means to the city. During Dallas’ visit to Cleveland, the Cavaliers played a tribute video featuring Irving’s iconic three-pointer over Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. The crowd responded with a standing ovation, giving the former Cavaliers star a warm welcome.

The shot remains one of the defining moments in franchise history. With the score tied at 89 and less than a minute remaining in Game 7, Irving rose over Curry and buried the go-ahead three-pointer. Cleveland held on for a 93-89 victory, completing the first 3-1 comeback in NBA Finals history and ending the city’s 52-year wait for a major professional sports championship.

Irving’s departure in 2017 complicated that legacy. He had requested a trade after three consecutive Finals appearances alongside LeBron James, explaining at the time that he wanted to focus on his own happiness and development.

“I don’t think you owe anything to another person in terms of figuring out what you want to do with your life. It’s not anything personal. I want to be extremely, extremely happy, like, in perfecting my craft. And that was the only intent I had in all of this.”

The reception has gradually changed over the years. When Irving returned in February 2024, he was greeted with a tribute video and a standing ovation. He described that moment as beautiful and made sure to acknowledge the entire state of Ohio.

This time, the appreciation was just as clear. Irving also had a strong night against his former team, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds and five assists. He scored 20 points in the third quarter, keeping Dallas within reach despite Cleveland eventually pulling away.

The Cavaliers won 127-117, with Tyrese Proctor recording a triple-double of 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Cleveland was without its usual starting lineup, as Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson were all sidelined.

The result was another loss for Dallas, but Irving still had a moment to appreciate. His time in Cleveland ended under complicated circumstances, yet the crowd’s reaction showed that the championship memory remains bigger than the fallout.

For the player who delivered the shot that changed the franchise forever, that may be the most meaningful part of the night.