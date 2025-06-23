Cooper Flagg Viewed as PR Asset for Nico Harrison as Jrue Holiday Trade Rumor Sparks Concern

The Dallas Mavericks are just counting down days right now. They are anxiously waiting to call Cooper Flagg on draft day and officially welcome him to the franchise. The Duke phenom is seen as the path to retribution. Losing Luka Doncic left an unfixable void in the Dallas community. But Flagg comes with a promise to help repair the franchise’s relationship with the fanbase. The touted transformational star could bring the same joy to the people as Doncic did.

Locked on Mavericks’ Isaac Harris is sure Dallas is set for a turnaround. But he doesn’t think Flagg will evoke the same sentiments that Luka Doncic did. “He’s not gonna do the step back three and go down the court and do the air guitar, but he’s gonna captivate the fan base with the poster dunks, the high flying blocks, the diving across the floor, the endless energy, and I mean, he is just going to be beloved by fans,” he said.

But as one of the most famous number one picks, Flagg was always going to be adored by any fanbase that he would represent. In the Mavs’ case, the Doncic breakup has left a wound that can’t be treated by performances. Isaac feels the Duke forward will need to do everything outside the court to mend the tense standing between Mavs fans and the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I wonder how much Cooper is going to be how much how much is Cooper willing to help the Mavs shift this like image right now because the Mavs are going to want to soak this for everything possible, because they need Cooper Flag to help take them more positive light. And I wonder how much he’s willing. I mean, is he willing to visit a hospital on Thursday or go to, you know, just like do everything possible because he’s going to have that type of impact in Dallas,” Isaac commented.

AD

via Imago May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Ultimately, community efforts are among the best ways to make fans believe in the Mavericks again. Currently, they have lost their vision, having seen a splendid cornerstone be taken away. So for Cooper Flagg, there are more responsibilities than just winning on his shoulders. He needs to bind the Mavericks community together once again.

But it all starts at how the team functions. And one trade idea is making the crew nervous.

Is Jrue Holiday a troublesome addition for the Mavericks?

Jrue Holiday is on the doorstep of leaving the Boston Celtics in the offseason. The 35-year-old defensive expert is a veteran with championship experience. The Mavericks are seeking to add such personnel to their roster. Furthermore, with Kyrie Irving missing the first few months of the season, they need a creator on their squad.

Hence, it’s no surprise that the Mavs are linked in the pursuit of Holiday. Slightly Biased, Isaac’s partner on the podcast, thinks they can suffice with adding Chris Paul on a minimum deal like he had with the Spurs. His gut, though, says Holiday is in their cards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That makes his stomach heavy.

“I close my eyes and see it 100%. But how the Mavs get there is just so concerning to there’s pathways for that trade to kind of make some sense to me, especially if the Mavs are getting assets back…. Like I like that. But if Gafford and PJ are in the trade and you’re not getting that’s where I’m just like I don’t get what you just did,” Biased noted on Locked on Mavericks.

A trade like this would require the Mavericks to clear out a lot of their rotation players. Washington and Gafford in particular, are vital figures in the team. Holiday would provide them with sensational point-of-attack defensive prowess. However, with both Anthony Davis and Flagg as defensive reinforcements, the Mavs don’t need to splurge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who do you think is an ideal trade candidate for the Mavericks? Let us know your views in the comments below.