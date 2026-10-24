Cooper Flagg’s Scary Fall Triggers Heated Altercation Between Mavs and Pacers as Referees Take Harsh Decision

Cooper Flagg goes down bad and won’t return! The sophomore star’s impressive start against the Indiana Pacers took a worrying turn when a mid-air collision sent him crashing onto the hardwood. Aaron Nesmith’s hard foul sparked an immediate confrontation, leaving the game to stall for a brief moment.The confrontation involve shoving and grabbing, forcing the officials to review the incident and penalize players involved in the ensuing scuffle.

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Although the Mavs eventually announced that Flagg would miss the rest of the game with left shoulder soreness, the frightening fall left a much bigger concern hanging over the Mavericks: the possibility of losing their young star to a more serious injury.

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The incident occurred with approximately one minute remaining in the second quarter.

The Mavs were already firmly in control, holding a 73-40 advantage. At that time, Cooper Flagg broke toward the basket in transition. The forward rose up for an explosive dunk, only for Nesmith to make forceful contact from behind as he attempted to challenge the play.

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Flagg lost control of his momentum and fell awkwardly near the baseline, immediately clutching his left shoulder.

The sight immediately prompted concern from his teammates as they rushed to him. It quickly turned into a heated exchange between the two teams. Cooper Flagg eventually managed to take his free throws before heading off for medical attention.

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The officials assessed Aaron Nesmith a flagrant 1 foul after reviewing the play.

The officials deemed it ‌unnecessary contact. At the same time, Nesmith also received a technical foul for his involvement in the confrontation. The Mavs’ forward Naji Marshall received a tech.

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Marshall’s reaction also showed how quickly an injury scare can turn into a confrontation.

He sprinted toward Nesmith after Cooper Flagg hit the floor. Players from both teams became involved in the ensuing shoving match. The response appeared rooted in protecting a teammate, although the officials had to separate that instinct from the physical escalation that followed.

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For Dallas, the concern extended beyond the penalty.

While the situation seemed under control, as the Mavs managed to keep the lead, Flagg finished the night with 14 points.

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Julius Randle’s injury offers a reminder for Cooper Flagg

The concern surrounding Flagg’s fall brings to mind Julius Randle’s shoulder injury in 2024. The former Knicks forward dislocated his right shoulder after a collision with Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and a hard landing.

Initially, the Knicks announced that Randle would be reevaluated in two to three weeks, offering hope.

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That recovery, however, took a different course.

Randle attempted to rehabilitate the shoulder without surgery, hoping to return for the playoffs. But persistent instability ultimately forced him to undergo a season-ending procedure. The Knicks announced that he would be reevaluated five months after surgery.

Randle’s case does not mean Cooper Flagg has suffered the same injury.

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The Mavericks have only announced shoulder soreness, and there is no confirmation that the sophomore star has a dislocation or structural damage. Still, the Randle’s injury offers why a painful landing cannot be dismissed simply because a player manages to stand up or complete his free throws.

Dallas now faces a more important question: whether Cooper Flagg will be available for its next game against San Antonio. It’s a back-to-back game.

With the turnaround coming quickly, the Mavericks will have little time to assess his recovery before making a decision.

For now, the team diagnosed left shoulder soreness. And the team’s next update will determine whether this frightening fall becomes a brief interruption or a longer absence. Mavs coach Dusty May announced that Flagg will be reevaluated in the next couple of days. That means, he will miss the Spurs game.

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Moreover, speaking of Nesmith, May said, “Nesmith’s a great guy. Heck of a player. I’ve known him since he was in high school. An unfortunate play. Hopefully Coop’s fine, but obviously it’s something we wish wouldn’t have happened.”

In the meantime, the Mavs survived a scare in the fourth quarter as the Pacers got the lead down to 15 points. Given the Pacers’ reputation for comebacks, the game dragged till the last minute.

Eventually, the Mavs sealed their first win of the season, 121-105.