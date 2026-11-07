Cops Arrest Man Claiming to be LeBron James’ “Son” During Cleveland Return Game

LeBron James‘ return to Cleveland was supposed to be the talking point as his 76ers faced off against the Cavaliers. However, the 119-95 blowout loss for James and his team barely registered as a security breach at his LA home overshadowed the game.

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TMZ reported that a man was arrested for stalking James after being seen on his Los Angeles property. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that security called the cops around 9 PM on Friday after seeing the man on the property via security cameras.

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LAPD showed up and arrested the suspect, during which time he claimed to believe he is LeBron’s son. James had played against the Cavaliers earlier that night and was far from the premises.

LBJ received warm applause from Cavaliers fans during his introduction in the 76ers’ lineup and while checking out during the loss. It was the only positive part of the night for James, considering the stalking incident and his 8-point, 7-rebound performance in the 76ers’ loss.

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There have been no reports of any of LBJ’s family being at the property at the time of the incident. The culprit reportedly did not enter the residence; he was just found present on the property. However, following his capture, a police report for stalking was taken.

No details about the man’s intentions or whether James has encountered him previously have been reported yet. However, this incident brings to light the less glamorous side of his fame.

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While LeBron has dealt with a close associate leaking his private information, this is his first publicly reported stalking incident. However, the 76ers superstar has found himself in dangerous situations involving his homes before.

Back in May 2017, James’ Brentwood home was vandalized. Police investigated a potential hate crime after a racial slur was spray-painted on the gate outside his residence.

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According to reports from LAPD Media Relations at the time, officers responded to the home on the 200 block of Rockingham Avenue at 6:45 in the morning and found the front gate vandalized.

James, who was with the Cavaliers, was preparing for the NBA Finals and was not present at the residence. However, he did comment on the incident.

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“Goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America.”

Unfortunately, it does not appear that a suspect was apprehended at the time. Furthermore, no one has been arrested since.

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In 2018, LeBron increased security at his LA home after reportedly being the target of a burglary crew. Four suspects who had robbed high-profile celebrities and athletes, including Rihanna and Yasiel Puig, reportedly had LeBron’s house on their hit list as well.

Luckily, the suspects were apprehended before any other people were targeted.

LeBron has managed to avoid any serious consequences from these incidents. However, the latest arrest is another reminder of the security concerns that come with his global fame.

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From having his home vandalized to being identified as a potential burglary target, James has had to deal with unwanted attention beyond the basketball court.