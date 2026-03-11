Cops Called on Luka Doncic as Sad Details Emerge Amid Child Support Report

Three months ago, Luka Doncic’s second daughter was born, and now he is in a custody battle. His decade-old relationship with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, has also come to an end with the legal proceedings. While the netizens noticed the lack of social media activity of the couple, behind the scenes, there was even more controversy.

It began when Luka Doncic missed two Lakers games and traveled to Slovenia to be present for his youngest’s birth. ESPN reported that during this visit, the Lakers star suggested bringing his older daughter to the United States with him. That led to a disagreement with his then-fiancée, who called the police. However, the situation did not escalate.

In fact, Luka would peacefully leave the hospital. Later, local police arrived at Kranj Maternity Hospital on Dec. 6 to interview Goltes, and they interviewed Doncic at home. They would clear the Lakers’ star as the officers “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor”. The 27-year-old came back to the States and has not seen his daughters or Goltes since, which became the reason for the split.

“I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said in a statement provided to ESPN on Tuesday. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

But Tuesday had already produced another chaotic moment by the time Luka Doncic released his statement. TMZ reported that Goltes filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees from Doncic. But ESPN stated that Luka had “no idea” Goltes had filed the petition. The reason why the Lakers’ superstar wanted custody was that last spring, he could only spend three months with his eldest daughter.

The couple began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2023, welcoming daughters Gabriela in 2023 and Olivia in 2025. Gabriela was born in the United States, while Olivia was born in Slovenia. Last year, Goltes also returned to Slovenia because of homesickness. Staying away from his daughters is not an option that Doncic wants.

So, the 27-year-old also filed an interim injunction on Feb. 26 with the Slovenian courts, seeking immediate contact with Gabriela and Olivia. While the Lakers star has officially spoken now, the netizens were already murmuring about the split.

Before the legal case, there was the social media drama

Just last week, Goltes deleted all photos of her and Doncic from her Instagram. But fans had already noticed the indifferent social media activity. In January, while doing the viral Instagram 10-year recap, Goltes uploaded two carousel posts that had 38 photos but not a single one with Luka Doncic. The caption read “2016–2026 good times, hard lessons, and everything in between.”

The cryptic caption and no photo with the Lakers star sparked questions on social media. Netizens began to dig deep, and some noted that Luka Doncic seemingly had not liked any of her posts for over a year. At the same time, fans noticed Luka liking posts from influencers and singers, including liking Serbian singer and influencer Breskvica’s content.

Even during Valentine’s Day, the couple stayed silent. While social media was debating the reasons, Luka and Anamaria were at odds about living in the States.