Cops Prevent LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate From Escaping Arrest

The ongoing NBA betting scandal, which led to some prominent arrests, has created large intrigue around the league. While that still simmers, another arrest was made on Monday, but it was for a far more innocent reason. Former Cavaliers guard and teammate of LeBron James, Daniel Gibson, was pulled over by Beachwood Police in Ohio because he was driving with his taillights off.

Gibson, who played for the Cavs for several years, was instantly recognised by the cops. No reason for an arrest existed until the cops ran his license plate. According to TMZ, Gibson had an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on speeding charges in 2022. The body cam footage captured the entire incident, including the aftermath.

Daniel “Booby” Gibson didn’t take too well to being placed under arrest. While the cops were helpless, he felt disrespected because of his community efforts since his NBA retirement. During his conversations with the police, Gibson even claimed he sat down with the mayor earlier in the night. The former Cavaliers guard thought his lawyers had handled the situation previously.

The records showed it was still an active warrant. The police’s actions annoyed Gibson, who claimed he had always been allowed to deal with these matters from home, as people knew about his community service.

“So, the fact that I don’t get no consideration for everything I do out here just tells me, like, why am I doing it? It just makes no sense to me to be trying to take care of the community when I get treated like s–t,” the 39-year-old told the cops present at the scene.

Fortunately, the situation was swiftly resolved during the week. Daniel Gibson paid off his pending fine, and can be assured that he won’t have such an interruption again. And don’t let this situation cast any wrong thoughts about the former Cavalier. Gibson has made tremendous efforts to ensure the youth, no matter their background, get a chance at being successful.

Daniel Gibson is a gem for the community

Coming from a small town in Houston, Daniel Gibson had to muster every bit of himself to make it to the NBA. The resources didn’t exist, and at 6’2”, Gibson didn’t stand out. But he managed to turn his fortune through dedication, playing an integral role in the Cavaliers’ 2007 finals run. After retirement, he is channelling those same sentiments to help the future generation.

In 2008, he launched DGib Hoops, a non-profit organisation aimed at serving the youth and providing them with equal opportunities. He launched a scholarship program, aiming at the three essential ABCs – Academics, Basketball and Commitment to both.

The program has produced some great NBA talent. According to their website, 76ers teammates Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes both found their pathway through his organisation. And his efforts didn’t stop in Cleveland. Gibson’s mission aims at serving all youth with time.

Just last year, he went back to his roots in Houston to establish three gyms. Getting together with former Nets guard Ben Simmons, he opened the Broadway Gym, Edgebrook Gym and Alvin Gym in areas around Houston. Each of them offers their own special program to attract youth and help them succeed through basketball. And Gibson knows just how valuable it is to have access to such a space.

“I know what basketball and an open gym allowed for me and my family,” he told Defender Network. “I knew while I was playing it was bigger than me. Not a lot of people make it out of South Park to do these types of things, so it would be crazy for me to not come back and show the kids that come from where I came from that they can do some of the same things that I did. I’m just showing them a different way than the streets”.

Despite the latest developments, Daniel Gibson hasn’t lost sight of his core values. He will continue to go the extra mile for the youth and pave the way for more inspiring stories that will eventually help in the betterment of the landscape.