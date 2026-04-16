“Could Be Some Hurt Feelings”: Insider Predicts Friction Between LeBron James, Lakers Over Future In LA

The future of the league’s oldest player has been one of the season’s many talking points. Speculations in the media have led many to wonder if he would return for a remarkable 24th season. However, the man who knows the four-time champion’s contract situation better than almost anyone in the media shifted his position, and this time, it landed on the side of a deal getting done.

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ESPN senior NBA reporter Brian Windhorst, who has covered LeBron James since his teenage years in Akron and has been the most consistent voice tracking the uncertainty around his Lakers future, weighed in with his latest read on where things stand between him and the franchise. “I don’t know what the number is, but there’s a number LeBron will be able to get more than anywhere, and he doesn’t want to leave LA anyway,” Windhorst said. “My belief is they will come to terms, but there could be some hurt feelings between now and that agreement.”

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Windhorst did not predict a clean resolution. He predicted a resolution with friction, one where negotiations will produce a deal that leaves marks on the way there. LeBron is finishing a season in which he earned $52.6 million, a figure that the Lakers cannot sustain heading into an offseason where the new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, is owed $49.8 million and Austin Reaves is expected to command north of $40 million annually on his next contract.

The mathematics of those three salaries coexisting doesn’t work. And that is why Windhorst spent most of the 2025-26 season reporting that the Lakers would ask James to take a pay cut, and it could potentially be a significant one. At one point, Windhorst put the probability of a Lakers return at roughly 33 percent, with retirement and a Cleveland homecoming as the other scenarios in play.

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Furthermore, his new framing represented a meaningful shift. Earlier in the season, he characterized the two parties as “beginning to move apart” and the Lakers as viewing James as an expiring contract. But now he says that LeBron James doesn’t want to leave, and a deal will happen. However, what has not changed is his assessment of the road getting there.

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The hurt feelings he referenced map directly onto a specific and documented tension: LeBron has never taken a contract below the maximum except for the 2010 discount he accepted to join the Miami Heat, and Windhorst himself has noted that James has been “very attuned to maximizing his salary” for the past fifteen years because he believed he was underpaid.

Asking the most decorated active player in the sport to accept a meaningful salary reduction, while his franchise is simultaneously building around a 27-year-old who earns more than him next season, is a negotiation that will generate exactly the friction Windhorst is predicting.

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The Player Who Has Never Taken a Pay Cut Is About to Be Asked to Take One. Both Sides Know It

Windhorst’s prediction that LeBron James wants to stay is the headline. However, the detail underneath it is a more honest read on what this summer is going to look like, and because both parties want the same destination, the argument will be about who pays for the trip.

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Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate with teammates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The four-time MVP is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds this season at 41 years old on a career-low 27.2 percent usage rate. Some have interpreted it as a deliberate sacrifice made to keep Doncic and Reaves operating freely. The Lakers went on a 13-of-14 run when James fully embraced the third-option role. While the value he provides is not in question, the question is what that value is worth on a roster that has already committed its financial architecture to Doncic and is about to extend Reaves.

They cannot offer his $50 million next season without the cap math becoming impossible. Moreover, his leverage is personal, given that he wants to stay, the Lakers reportedly want him back, and Cleveland remains a real alternative that adds pressure to Los Angeles’ negotiating position, even if the Cavaliers’ salary situation makes a meaningful deal logistically difficult.