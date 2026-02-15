“Could Complete With Prime Vince Carter”: Mac McClung Wins Over NBA Fans After Revealing Cancelled Dunk Contest Package

While Keshad Johnson lifted the Dr. J Trophy inside the Intuit Dome, the loudest roars of the night may have belonged to someone who never checked into the contest. In a twist dripping with irony, Mac McClung – the three-time defending champion – stole the spotlight from a practice gym, igniting social media with the kind of creativity fans have been craving.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hours after the official winner was crowned, McClung dropped a series of videos revealing the “cancelled” dunk package he had prepared for the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest. What followed was equal parts spectacle and salt in the wound. If the clips are any indication, the blueprint for an unprecedented four-peat was already built.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage showcased physics-bending artistry: a sneaker-touch reverse that blended contortion with hang-time control, and a logic-defying leap over a man perched on a ladder – the kind of layered prop execution that once defined the golden era of the event. The creativity echoed the theatrical audacity of Vince Carter in 2000, when he famously hung from the rim with his elbow and permanently altered dunk contest expectations.

Instead of celebrating history, though, fans were left imagining it. The internet’s collective FOMO was immediate and justified. In a contest searching for identity and star power, the most electrifying performance of the weekend happened off-stage – reinforcing the uncomfortable truth that the best pure dunker of this generation wasn’t competing, he was rehearsing.

ADVERTISEMENT

It caused instant frustration over why the greatest dunker of the current generation was watching from the sidelines. For very understandable reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

McClung is currently recovering from a calf injury. And while he could compete at the risk of aggravating it, he announced in January that there was an unconventional reason he bowed out from a four-peat attempt.

Despite being a fan favorite, the NBA reportedly faced a unique dilemma in filling the 2026 roster. “People didn’t want to do it if I was doing it,” McClung admitted. The Dunk Contest has already suffered from a lack of elite participation. After the way McClung embarrassed Jaylen Brown in 2024, obviously, no one wanted to compete against the undisputed winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, the resulting contest with several misses and Jase Richardson’s frightening fall left fans feeling that the “McClung Invitational” is exactly what the league needs to stay relevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mac McClung’s ‘rejects’ bring back Dunk Contest magic

Fearing that his presence was actually hurting the event’s recruitment, McClung chose to step aside, though he kept practicing his new dunks just in case. Instead of keeping it a secret for perhaps next year, he promised he’d reveal what he had in store for the 2026 contest. When he did, he graciously waited for after the main event was over, too; his non-participation killed the vibe more.

The reaction to McClung’s leaked dunks was a mixture of awe and absolute vitriol toward the official 2026 competition. As the clips of his under-the-legs alley-oop and footwear-tapping reverse went viral, one fan made a bold historical claim: “This guy is actually the best dunker ever. He’s actually doing things Vince could have never done in his prime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Canada would’ve agreed with the fan who said, “This man could compete with prime Vince Carter in a dunk contest.” The Dunk legend himself praised McClung for “influencing and motivating the stars of today.” But just as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James didn’t want to compete against a high-flying monster like Vince for $1 million, no elite player will compete against the second coming of Vince from the G-League.

The sentiment that the “cancelled” dunks were superior to anything seen on the Intuit Dome floor was universal, with another viewer stating, “All 4 clear every dunk done today by a mile.” In the right order, these dunks could’ve been basketball theater, as one said, “Full extension Double toe touch reverse is actually insane. You would’ve won again easily.”

It can be argued that Mac posted the ‘finished product’ after multiple misses. Yet the comparison between McClung’s preparation and the actual participants was staggering. Critics were quick to point out the lack of polish in the live event, noting, “You can tell everyone in the dunk contest did no preparation like Jaxson Hayes goofy a–.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hayes didn’t go to the theater, Jase Richardson’s fall shook up the arena. It further frustrated spectators when Carter Bryant’s perfect score was taken away by Keshad Johnson.

Fans questioned who was responsible for Mac’s absence from the Dunk Contest. “Did the NBA not ask Mac to participate this year? If they didn’t, what a mistake,” some claimed. Others were mad at the 27-year-old. “Yall praising the guy but he’s the one that declined smh.”

The frustration peaked with fans who felt the league was essentially punishing greatness to protect the egos of other players. “The guy wants to compete and wants to dunk – why are we not letting him? Afraid he win again? Who cares the guy is good let us watch him perform what he spent years of life practicing and perfecting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even those who understood McClung’s decision were left wanting more, with a final, echoing consensus on the night: “This mf won and he ain’t even compete. Wtf.”