Court Orders Anthony Edwards To Pay Huge Child Support Bill for Kid He Claims He Never Met

Earlier this year, Anthony Edwards was fighting two separate paternity and child support cases. A judge recently ordered the Timberwolves star to pay Ayesha Howard $3,222 a month for their daughter, Aubri. Now, Edwards has received another ruling, this time in his case with Alexandria Desroches. The 25-year-old, who reportedly has a net worth of $40 million, was ordered to pay child support for their son, Amir, whom Edwards says he has never met.

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Amir was born in 2023. After reviewing Edwards’ income, spending habits, and the finances of both parents, the court ordered him to pay $14,000 a month in child support, according to TMZ.

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The ruling puts Edwards on the hook for much more than a monthly child support check. Along with the $14,000 payment, along with the following:

$14,000 per month in child support

$2.6 million in life insurance coverage, with Alexandria Desroches as the primary beneficiary

More than $21,000 toward Desroches’ legal fees

According to court documents filed May 19 and obtained by Us Weekly, Edwards’ monthly gross income was listed at $4,783,744. His adjusted monthly income, after tax deductions, was $4,778,744. A closer look at those numbers shows just how much money Edwards brings in each month. His Timberwolves salary accounts for $3,416,288.

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The 4x All-Star also earns substantial money away from the court. His endorsements generate another $1,360,956 per month, according to the documents. He also receives $3,250 from dividends. That financial picture played a major role in the child support dispute. The $14,000 monthly payment is far above the baseline amount of roughly $3,200. Desroches had pushed for a larger support figure. The court ultimately considered Edwards’ earning power when determining the final amount.

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Desroches’ reported income is dramatically lower. The court documents list her monthly income at around $1,016. She has testified that she wants to finish her college education. Completing her degree could help her build a stronger financial future for herself and Amir. The judge also considered Edwards’ reported lifestyle.

As mentioned earlier, in the Ayesha Howard case, a Georgia judge ordered Anthony Edwards to pay $3,222 per month in child support for their daughter. Edwards had already been paying support since January 2025, starting with a $20,000 payment and then $5,000 a month, for a total of about $110,000 before the ruling.

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The case also turned into a fight over jurisdiction after Howard filed in California and Edwards filed in Georgia. Edwards argued the case belonged in Georgia, and the court agreed, allowing Georgia to set the final support amount.

According to the court records, Edwards has enough income to spend about $31,000 a month on food. His entertainment expenses reportedly reach $70,000 per month. He also spends around $30,000 on vacations. Those figures gave the court additional context when examining the financial difference between Edwards and Desroches. The order does not stop at monthly child support.

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Anthony Edwards’ unusual case against Desroches

Edwards has admitted under oath that he has never met Amir in person and is not seeking custody or parenting time. But that does not erase his responsibility as the child’s father. Even without visitation or an active relationship with Amir, the court ruled that Edwards still has to financially support his son.

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The dispute had already revealed key details months earlier. In April 2026, Desroches filed a sworn declaration stating that Edwards had admitted he was Amir’s father. She also claimed he had provided only limited child support since the child’s birth. The filing acknowledged that Anthony Edwards had sent some monetary support voluntarily but argued it was not enough to meet Amir’s needs.

So, within a month, Ant’s two cases against his baby mamas have found new rullings. Let’s not forget that the Wolves star also tied the knot with his longtime partner, Shannon Jackson, on July 16 in Hennepin County, Minnesota.