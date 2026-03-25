Courtside Audio Reveals Luka Doncic and Goga Bitadze’s NSFW Altercation During Lakers-Magic

The Luka Doncic-Goga Bitadze altercation occurred during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic on March 20. Both players were initially hit with technicals following the incident, but Doncic had his decision rescinded. Multiple analysts and reporters have weighed in on the spat. But this latest video reveals what was actually said between both players in the heat of the moment.

Popular X user LegendZ is known for his lip-reading analysis videos posted on his social media handle about controversial in-game moments. His latest upload is from Saturday’s Lakers–Magic game, clearly showing what happened between Doncic and Bitadze late in the third quarter.

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In the compilation clip, one can clearly see that Goga was on Luka’s case throughout the game, taunting him and physically provoking him. With one minute left in the third, Bitadze lashed out at Doncic, aiming for the ball and getting it, but the refs pointed to the free-throw line instead. As the Lakers man lined up to shoot, his Georgian counterpart kept mumbling at him. Doncic, clearly frustrated with all the chirping, shot back in Serbian, saying, “I’ll f— your mother.”

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Luka Doncic did not expect the Magic center to comprehend what he said, considering the language barrier. But that backfired, and Bitadze responded with his now infamous line, “I’ll f— your family.” The Slovenian, understandably, lost his cool and immediately went to the refs to complain about what was said.

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Doncic made the second free throw and immediately went to Bitadze, warning him, “I’ll f— you up, don’t mention my f—ing family again.” They kept going back and forth after that initial spat, but the refs hit them both with T’s. Of course, JJ Redick & Co. appealed the decision after the game itself, and Doncic played in last night’s 110-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

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Before Luka Doncic, Goga Bitadze went after Indiana’s Pascal Siakam

Fans can argue that Doncic was not completely innocent in the incident involving Bitadze from the weekend. But the 26-year-old is notorious for going after opponents, both mentally and physically. The first instance that’s being brought up is his verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam.

About a year ago, the two got into it, and Siakam went at Bitadze, licking his fingers, saying, “You’re sweet.” That seemed to agitate the Magic player, who immediately hit back. “Your mom’s a h–. On your mama, you a b—h.” Tensions escalated, almost resulting in a brawl, but both players calmed down.

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The year before, the Georgian center got into a physical altercation with Kristaps Porzingis, who was still with the Boston Celtics in 2024. Bitadze lunged towards Porzingis’ throat during a Celtics-Magic scuffle. He later taunted the Latvian, thinking he was being ejected, but it was Bitadze who was hit with a technical instead. Karma, eh?

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All this goes to show that Bitadze clearly has a pattern of verbally abusing his opponents to mess with their heads. It’s no secret that NBA fans love a good villain, but certain boundaries should never be crossed. Let’s hope the league takes note and keeps an eye on Bitadze to ensure he maintains decorum and keeps his antagonism ‘family-friendly’.