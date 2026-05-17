Courtside Seats for NBA Finals Skyrocket to $102,608 as Knicks Begin Game 1 Ticket Sale

In May 2025, when the Knicks hosted the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden, the cheapest ticket in the building went for $704, and courtside seats peaked at $54,500. That was considered extraordinary at the time. Twelve months later, the Garden faithful haven’t even been told who the opponent is, and the prices make last year look like a bargain matinee.

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The New York Knicks have begun selling contingency tickets for a potential NBA Finals run, and the pricing map for Game 1 at Madison Square Garden is unlike anything the market has previously produced. Courtside seats are listed as high as $102,608, with a separate tier pushing $90,000, while the lower bowl starts at $5,000, and the cheapest seat in the building for an ECF Game 1 clears $500, according to Gametime, without a confirmed opponent on the other side. The demand is being driven entirely by anticipation: the Knicks have not yet clinched the Eastern Conference Finals berth, but the market has already decided they will.

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New York advanced to the ECF after a 4-0 clean sweep against the Philadelphia 76ers. The assumption of advancement to the NBA Finals has proven so universal among buyers that the contingency pricing structure, which only converts to live tickets if the Knicks actually advance, is still generating six-figure courtside sales. For context, NBA Finals courtside seats have historically peaked between $20,000 and $100,000, with a secondary market high of $311,600 recorded for Game 5 of a recent Finals, making the $102,608 listing at MSG for a Conference Finals game one of the most expensive single-seat prices ever attached to a round before the championship itself.

The numbers reflect something beyond playoff fever. Madison Square Garden has long been called the most expensive ticket in basketball, a building where the premium of location, history, and market size compounds every price point regardless of the game on the calendar. The Knicks were established in 1946 and have spent the better part of five decades selling out a building that their own fan base treats as the spiritual center of the sport. A Finals appearance, or even the credible prospect of one, pushes that premium into territory that no other arena in the league can replicate.

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New York Has Been Waiting Since 1973

The last time the New York Knicks won an NBA championship was 1973, when Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, and Dave DeBusschere beat the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. That half-century of waiting is precisely what the courtside pricing is measuring. Every year that passes without a title adds another layer to the demand, a market that is not just buying a ticket to a basketball game but buying proximity to the end of the longest drought among the league’s marquee franchises.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

The version of the Knicks that fans are lining up to pay $102,608 to see courtside is led by Jalen Brunson, who averaged 26.0 points per game in the regular season, and Karl-Anthony Towns, whose addition from Minnesota gave New York the frontcourt anchor it had been missing for years.

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The 2026 ECF is currently projected to tip off on Tuesday, May 19, with the NBA preparing a fluid window that could see the start date moved up depending on when the second semifinal series concludes. The opponent waiting on the other side will be either the Detroit Pistons or the Cleveland Cavaliers, two franchises whose own ticket markets are generating significant secondary prices, but neither of which is producing six-figure courtside listings for a contingency game.

Knicks ECF nosebleed seats are already hitting $1,000, with courtside listed at $102,608, numbers that confirm what the Madison Square Garden pricing map has been saying since Saturday afternoon: in New York, the belief that this is finally the year is not a hope. It is a market signal, expressed at a hundred thousand dollars a seat.