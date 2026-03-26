Covered in Blood, Cooper Flagg Avoids Getting Seen by Mother After Nuggets Loss

There are tough nights in the NBA. And then there are nights where you walk off the floor bleeding, taped up, and hoping your mom is not watching too closely. That is exactly what unfolded for Cooper Flagg late against the Denver Nuggets.

With 46.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Flagg went crashing to the floor while trying to save the ball. Cam Johnson was whistled for the foul as the Mavericks rookie landed awkwardly, hitting both his left elbow and right wrist in the process.

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The result was immediate and visible. Flagg cut his left elbow, leaving a blood stain down the side of his jersey. At the same time, he hurt his right wrist badly enough that it required heavy wrapping and ice once he reached the locker room. Despite that, he stayed in the game, stepped to the free-throw line, made the first, and missed the second with Dallas trailing by six.

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That sequence alone set the tone. What followed added another layer.

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After the game, a detail from the hallway outside the locker room reframed everything. “Flagg’s parents were in attendance tonight and were waiting outside the Mavs locker room for Cooper to come out. Probably best that mom didn’t see the bloody jersey and heavily wrapped hand.”

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That update came from Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend. It did not confirm intent. However, it strongly suggested the reality of the moment. Given what Flagg looked like physically, avoiding that interaction, even briefly, felt less like coincidence and more like instinct.

Flagg himself downplayed everything. “I just landed on it, so I just put a little ice on it.” Then he addressed what comes next. “Doing okay. Yeah, I mean it’s tough. We’re playing a lot of minutes, a couple of overtime games, you know, back-to-back, and then tonight was a physical game. So, just got to take care of my body and get ready for the next one.”

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To understand why that hallway moment matters, you have to understand Kelly Flagg. She is not just a parent. She is a former standout at the University of Maine who helped lead the program to four straight NCAA tournament appearances. She also coached her son, which means her investment goes beyond support. It is personal and protective.

That pattern has shown up publicly before. When comparisons started linking Flagg to Luka Dončić and even LeBron James, she stepped in immediately. “Can we stop with the comparisons and just let Cooper be Cooper? He’s striving to be the best version of himself every day. Of course there are facets of his game that may remind you of players who have come before. He’s a student of the game, and he’s learning quickly.”

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That is the tone. Direct. Protective. Unfiltered when needed. Because of that, the image of her seeing her son with a blood-stained jersey and a fully wrapped hand carries weight. It is not just about the injury. It is about how she reacts to it.

Context makes this moment bigger for Dallas

At the same time, Flagg’s health is not just a family concern. It is a team one. With Kyrie Irving sidelined and Anthony Davis no longer in Dallas after being traded to Washington, Flagg has become one of the few consistent bright spots in an injury-heavy season.

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That makes every knock matter more. This is also not happening in isolation. Back in February, Flagg suffered a left midfoot sprain that sidelined him for eight games over three weeks. That stretch cost him a shot at a fourth straight Rookie of the Month award.

Because of that, any visible injury, even one he calls minor, carries added concern. The good news is straightforward. Flagg expects to play in the next matchup against the Trail Blazers. By his own words, this was not serious.

Still, the optics told a different story. Blood on the jersey. Wrist wrapped tightly. A quick exit to the locker room. And just outside, his parents waiting. Whether he intentionally avoided that moment or not is not confirmed. However, the situation itself says enough. Sometimes, the toughest part of an NBA night is not the fall. It is who might see you after it.