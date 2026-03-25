“Crime Against Humanity”: Timberwolves HC Laments Tough Roster Decision Amid Anthony Edwards’ Absence

Even while the Minnesota Timberwolves were celebrating their 102–92 win over the Boston Celtics, snapping an 18-game losing streak at TD Garden and securing their first victory there since 2005, head coach Chris Finch was dealing with a roster decision he would later describe as a “crime against humanity.”

The Timberwolves entered the game short-handed with Edwards on the bench for the fourth straight game with inflammation in his right knee. So, head coach Chris Finch had to make a decision. One that, if proved wrong, could’ve easily backfired. He had to choose between prioritizing minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland, who have been pretty solid lately, or trusting his seasoned point guard, Mike Conley Jr.

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“One of the hardest things I’ve ever done in coaching. To be honest with you, I still think that Mike has things in his game that can help us,” he said postgame. “It’s been very difficult, but particularly because of who he is as a person and a professional and everything that he’s done for us. Feels like a crime against humanity.”

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This was Mike Conley Jr.’s 9th DNP in the last ten games, with his last appearance coming against the Utah Jazz on 18th March. The 38-year-old has been one of the staples of Minnesota’s lineup up until recently.

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Although it worked out pretty well for the Wolves, as Dosunmu and Hyland combined for 40 points, proving to be the X factor in their victory, Finch couldn’t help but admit that not playing Conley felt like a crime.

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The arrivals of Dosumnu and Hyland have pushed the veteran guard behind in the pecking order. While it doesn’t feel right, Chris Finch has put the franchise over everything else. While Dosumnu has been averaging 13.2 points per game, Hyland has been averaging 8.0 points per game. Both of those are significantly higher than Conley’s 4.1 points. Not to mention, the 38-year-old has also struggled with injuries recently.

After which, he’s struggled to get back in the rotation, especially with others performing better than him. Nonetheless, that hasn’t affected Mike Conley’s professionalism, as Finch further mentioned that he remains “professional” despite the unfortunate circumstances and will be ready to deliver when called upon.

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In recent seasons, even established stars have been asked to sacrifice starting roles for the sake of team balance and development.

Klay Thompson, a four-time champion, was moved to the bench by coaches including Steve Kerr and later Jason Kidd amid declining performance and evolving team needs, marking a significant shift after more than a decade as a full-time starter.

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Balancing loyalty to proven veterans with the urgency of maximizing current performance is one of the most difficult and unavoidable calls an NBA coach must make.

And with the season still ongoing, who knows, Chris Finch might need him down the stretch, especially after the recent update on Ant.

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Chris Finch announces disappointing Anthony Edwards injury update

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves got the job done against Boston, they will need Anthony Edwards back soon. That’s because the franchise, currently tied for fifth in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets, needs to make the most of its remaining 10 games, starting with its matchup against the Houston Rockets, to secure the fourth seed.

However, that has just become tougher for the Wolves, with Chris Finch revealing that Edwards is “still on his own return-to-play protocols at the moment.” The Minnesota superstar has already missed a significant amount of time this season.

And without him, his team is nowhere near its best. He’s not only their leader, but the team also relies heavily on his production.

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Imago Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) walks on the court during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Through the 58 games he’s played this season, Anthony Edwards has averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. The All-Star shooting guard has truly emerged as the team’s best player on both ends of the floor through his combination of strength and explosiveness.

While in his absence, Ayo Dosumnu, alongside the likes of Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, have stepped up for Minnesota, but they need Ant-Man back soon. Because navigating this final stretch of regular-season games, which features some tough matchups, wouldn’t be possible without him.

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So, all eyes will be on Anthony Edwards as the Timberwolves gear up to face the Rockets.