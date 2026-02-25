“Crying as Much as He Ever Has” – Luka Doncic Put On Blast Over Behavior After LeBron James Misunderstanding

The problem isn’t Luka Doncic’s talent. It’s the moments right after it. For weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have lived with the same cycle. A brilliant stretch from the Slovenian star, followed by visible frustration, followed by a possession where focus slips. Now the criticism that once hovered quietly around his game is becoming the headline itself.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon publicly described the issue in blunt terms after the Lakers’ latest loss. “Look, Luka’s had two glaring flaws throughout the course of his career — conditioning and crying. The conditioning he has made major strides, and he’s crying as much as he ever has. It’s hard to play defense if you never cross half-court because you’re worried about a call that you didn’t get.”

The timing matters. Because less than 24 hours earlier, a late-game mistake between Doncic and LeBron James cost the Lakers a win against the Orlando Magic. And suddenly the complaints aren’t just about referees anymore. They’re about decision-making.

Doncic’s numbers remain elite and the Lakers sit at 34-23, but the conversation around him has shifted. Analysts and former players are no longer debating production. They’re questioning how often his reactions derail possessions.

The defensive consequences are measurable. Los Angeles currently ranks 24th in defensive rating at 116.6, and transition defense repeatedly collapses when plays stall after missed calls.

This isn’t new either. During the 2024 playoffs, his Dallas Mavericks teammates reportedly begged him to stop arguing with officials so he could get back on defense. The adjustment worked briefly, yet the habit has resurfaced.

Former NBA guard Jeff Teague echoed the frustration on his podcast. “Luka is cold, but you be like damn bro, you cry the whole game… It’s hard to watch the Lakers play, they boring.” The criticism isn’t about ability. It’s about rhythm. Because every moment spent looking at a referee removes him from the next play, and for a high-usage creator that gap multiplies across the game.

Then came Tuesday night.

Late misunderstanding between Luka Doncic and LeBron James cost LA a win

Against the Orlando Magic, the Lakers had the final possession down one point inside Crypto.com Arena. The ball was in Doncic’s hands with a clean look from deep.

Instead of shooting, he hesitated. He dribbled forward, lost the window, and passed to a tightly covered LeBron James, whose contested attempt missed as time expired. The Lakers fell 110-109. After the game, Doncic admitted the mistake.

“I know I was open, but I thought I was a little far and tried to take one dribble closer. Probably should have picked up the ball. Just try to attack.” The play wasn’t about skill. It was about certainty. For a player known for late-game confidence, the split-second doubt stood out. And paired with ongoing frustrations during games, it reinforced the exact concern analysts are raising. When focus drifts, execution follows.

The loss also marked the Lakers’ second straight defeat after the blowout against Boston, tightening pressure during the playoff race.

Imago Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The issue is no longer theoretical. It’s now tied directly to results. MacMahon’s criticism highlighted the pattern, while the Magic finish provided the example. One shows habit. The other shows consequence.

That puts responsibility on both Doncic and head coach JJ Redick. The Lakers’ offense still revolves around him, but late-game clarity and defensive engagement determine postseason survival.

Next comes a road trip to Phoenix, and the margin for error shrinks again. If the emotional reactions continue bleeding into possessions, close games will keep slipping away. The talent makes the Lakers dangerous. The discipline may decide whether they’re contenders.