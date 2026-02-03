“Cut the S***”: Steve Kerr’s Jonathan Kuminga Update Has Warriors Fans Boiling

The tensions in the Bay Area are at peak as soon as February began. This close to the trade deadline, fans want an end to the Jonathan Kuminga saga. At a time when the team should tread lightly regarding this, any comments could rile up Dub Nation. Fans are especially blaming Steve Kerr for this situation. So when he gave an update on JK’s injury, his additional comments felt like lip service to those listening.

Kerr confirmed that Kuminga is recovering from the bone bruise, though he won’t play against the 76ers tomorrow. He was positive that the 23-year-old would return to the court soon. However, the question remains if he’ll be back for the Warriors or with another team.

Steve Kerr told the media today, “With Jimmy’s injury, it changes everything for us and for JK. We’ll see what happens with the deadline, but if nothing happens, JK’s right back in the rotation…The door is wide open for him now. I hope we get him back.”

Usually, a coach saying they’re sure about a player’s return after the trade deadline is a big optimistic, “Yass, team!” But we’ve been seeing this story since 2024. Dub Nation would rather take another Fast and Furious movie than let this continue.

And again, the outrage is being directed to Steve Kerr, who they feel isn’t giving Kuminga a clean break. Of course, he’s in a delicate position too. The Warriors’ season has taken a volatile turn since Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Kerr has to address what that would mean for the team. But sympathy is stronger for Kuminga right now.

Dub Nation won’t buy Steve Kerr’s alternate reality

Jonathan Kuminga has been out of the rotation since December 2025. He was a healthy scratch for most of it. That period has been filled with Steve Kerr’s white noise assuring that JK will be back in the lineup soon.

So the tolerance for any Kuminga update from the Warriors HC is low. Fans are accusing both Kerr as well as Mike Dunleavey’s team of being disingenuous about Kuminga’s value and using Butler’s injury as a crutch to deny him a fresh start.

“Bro. Cut the s—. Y’all don’t like each other and he does not want to be there. At this point yall are holding him hostage + hurting the Warriors,” one fan remarked, echoing a sentiment that the bridge has already been burned beyond repair.

Yesterday Kerr was touting the spirit of transparency when he said, “He and I have had many conversations about his future, about his current status on the team. We talk frequently. We have not spoken about this trade deadline for the last week or two, but we talk all the time.” Kerr’s credibility ratings are so low right now, Dubs faithful today say, “Why would JK believe anything that comes out of Kerr’s mouth.”

2024 went the same way for JK before the offseason turned into a stalemate. He waited it out till January 15 and made himself trade eligible. But Kerr has been in an alternate reality where JK remains with the team. And it’s bringing up past skeletons.

“He is always so full of crap. Always. I remember when he had lunch with [Klay] and they said there basically goodbye and 3 hours later he was talking about how we have to sign him we have to when he was the main one who wanted him gone. If he’s talking and his lips are moving he’s lying and pretty much has too in his role. But you can be damn sure he doesn’t want JK back.”

This comment refers to the infamous ‘goodbye breakfast’ incident before Klay Thompson went to the Mavericks in 2024. Fans questioned why he and Draymond Green had not tried to convince Thompson to stay. Kerr is once again getting flak for creating the Kuminga dilemma.

If JK is not moved before the deadline, fans are mad on his behalf, with one observer noting, “Welp another season of JK getting held hostage, this wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t come back to play after Jimmy injury. Should have sign the qualifying offer in Free agency and JK would have been about to choose where he was gonna go freely after this season.”

The atmosphere surrounding the team has become one of deep cynicism. Comments like “so many lies in this org its actually hilarious” and “It actually sad a team can hold a player hostage to this extent bro” highlight the erosion of trust between the front office and the fans.

The frustration is giving way to an online movement that began in the offseason, #FreeKuminga, with fans arguing the current situation is unsustainable for Stephen Curry’s limited window. “Whomp whomp no one cares #FreeKuminga Trade him for someone so everyone gets what they want, especially if you dont value him.”

At this point, it’s obvious that no one wants an update from Steve Kerr about Jonathan Kuminga. They’d rather hear Shams Charania report, ‘The Warriors have traded Jonathan Kuminga.’