Dallas Community Concerned by Daniel Gafford Update as $60M Decision Puts Mavs Teammate at Risk

ByPranav Kotai

Jun 23, 2025 | 9:21 PM EDT

feature-image

feature-image

The 2025 Draft week is upon us, and the Dallas Mavericks have all the intention of selecting Cooper Flagg. After all, the consensus #1 pick was “having fun” on his visit to Dallas, as per the recent report. With him joining the squad, many expected there would be few cuts to the roster. Scratch Daniel Gafford’s name from this list. That’s why fans are now worried about PJ Washington’s future; it’s very unlikely that they’ll be able to return both Gafford and Washington.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 26-year-old intends to sign a three-year extension that will rake in $60 million in total. That means the frontcourt options include Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis, and presumed No. 1 pick in this week’s draft, Cooper Flagg. Knowing how the frontcourt is shaping up, one fan asked for a concerning update.

Don’t tell me this means what I think it means about PJ“.

This is a developing story…

 

