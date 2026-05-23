Cowboys Legend Openly Calls Out NBA After OKC Beats Spurs in Controversial Game

Isn’t it interesting that whenever the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs face off, controversies follow? Well, one could say it’s coincidental, but is it really? On Friday, OKC took a 123-108 win against the Spurs after an exceptionally slow start to the game. They surely bounced back to take the lead. But as the game progressed and drama unfurled, the matchup became unwatchable for the audience.

Among the many complainers, the Dallas Cowboys legend Micah Parsons was one. Game officiating has been a major concern in the series and through the 2025-26 NBA season in general. But coming to Game 3, many felt that the officiating was overkill in this game. Therefore, Parsons tweeted: It’s becoming very hard to watch basketball!!

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Game 3 featured a tighter whistle from the officials. Officials handed the Thunder 28 fouls, while the Spurs picked up 25 of their own. That was a noticeable jump from Game 2, when both teams committed 21 fouls each. So far, one trend has practically decided the series: win the free-throw battle, win the game. Oklahoma City kept that streak alive Friday night, edging San Antonio at the line while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander quietly delivered a flawless 12-for-12 performance by himself.

Meanwhile, frustration from Game 2 still lingered online after officials missed Isaiah Hartenstein yanking Stephon Castle’s hair in one of the most debated no-calls of the postseason. Yet, the Thunder walked away with a commanding 123-108 win and snatched back homecourt advantage in the process. However, the conversation quickly shifted toward how OKC defended Victor Wembanyama.

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Hartenstein spent most of the night bodying up the Spurs phenom, battling for every inch and sparking endless debates about how much contact officials were allowing. On the other side, fans also kept a close eye on Gilgeous-Alexander’s whistle, especially with the MVP continuing to live at the free-throw line in hostile territory. In fact, even Damian Lillard called out the NBA referees after Game 3. Dame tweeted, “Refs doin too much.”

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Now, while the NBA has yet to solve the officiating concerns, the fans also witnessed a moment of stern referee decision in Game 3. A heated incident unfurled between Devil Vassell and Ajay Mitchell. And Marc Davis, Courtney Kirkland, Justin Van Duyne, and alternate Brent Barnaky took the responsibility to do what was appropriate in that moment.

NBA Referees take charge in Q3 drama

With 8:19 to go in the third quarter, Spurs’ Devin Vassell wasted no time stepping in after Ajay Mitchell sent Stephon Castle crashing to the hardwood during a transition layup attempt. The sequence started with Vassell forcing the turnover that sparked the Spurs’ fast break, but the mood flipped instantly once Mitchell shoved Castle midair from behind. As Castle hit the floor, Vassell stormed over and confronted the Thunder guard face-to-face.

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Of course, tension boiled on the floor following the moment. Vassell and Mitchell exchanged shoves near the baseline while teammates and officials rushed in to stop things from spiraling further. The heated moment fired up the Frost Bank Center crowd, especially because fans know how dangerous airborne contact can become in seconds. Officials eventually assessed technical fouls to both players, while Mitchell also picked up a flagrant 1 for the play on Castle.

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Honestly speaking, the 2026 WCF has quickly turned into a full-blown wrestling match with a basketball attached to it. And Oklahoma City cranked that intensity up another level in Game 2. Especially against Victor Wembanyama, constantly bumping, leaning, and battling him for position. Naturally, Spurs fans grew louder with every whistle that never came. They believed the Thunder kept skating right along the edge of what officials would allow.

Yet, the Thunder earned praise for embracing that rugged style and forcing San Antonio into uncomfortable spots. Physical playoff basketball often rewards the team willing to push the pace and the pressure at the same time. However, the Spurs made one thing crystal clear afterward: nobody in silver and black plans to back down quietly. Devin Vassell’s fiery reaction toward Ajay Mitchell perfectly captured that mood.

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So now, the NBA still needs to address growing concerns over inconsistent foul calls. And despite a slow 15-0 start to the game, the Oklahoma City Thunder overturned the Spurs’ homecourt advantage. Therefore, Game 4 will become a crucial matchup for San Antonio, which wouldn’t want a 1-3 setback.