Dallas’ Luka Doncic Emotions Stirred by Evidence Against Nico Harrison Amid Tyrese Haliburton Injury

It’s been 4 and a half months since Nico Harrison agreed to trade away the franchise’s cornerstone in Luka Doncic. After the trade, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that there was significant frustration within the Mavs. All due to the Slovenian’s lengthy time off due to an injury. Disagreement over the said injury management was the final straw that led to Doncic moving to the Lakers. New details emerge and prove that the 25-year-old star guard was in the right, as it’s the same injury that Tyrese Haliburton suffered before popping his Achilles.

We all saw how the Pacers guard’s dream of winning the championship came crashing down in the first quarter of Game 7. Before this, Haliburton had issues with calf strain, but proceeded to play in the final game. The scenes are very similar to the infamous 2019 Finals moment when Kevin Durant came back from a “calf strain” and ended up rupturing his Achilles. Kendrick Perkins echoed his thoughts and asked players to protect themselves, “If they say it’s a calf strain, sit out.” Now, if you are wondering how Luka Doncic fits into all this, then let’s take you back to Christmas Day in 2024.

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 5x All-Star sustained a left calf strain and was initially expected to be re-evaluated in a month. But that turned out to be his final appearance for the Mavs, as his return came after nearly seven weeks. Which meant he was already a Lakers superstar during the injury management. Reportedly, Doncic’s team requested a different plan for recovery than what the Mavericks had suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Luka Doncic, just like any other superstar, has his personal team of trainers to keep him healthy. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, as the Dallas Mavericks neared Luka Doncic’s return date from a calf strain, they asked him to join the team on a five-game road trip starting on January 31st. But Doncic and his team refused.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trysta Krick (@trysta_krick) Expand Post

They asked if he could stay back and focus on recovery. But, Harrison, he wanted Doncic to ramp up his on-court activity and not ‘hold the team back.’ “Harrison griped that Doncic was holding the team hostage, sources said. Doncic’s camp argued that he was better off having around-the-clock access to the Mavs’ practice facility than traveling with the team.”

Eventually, the star guard only returned after close to 7 weeks of rest and started his Lakers career with controlled minutes. That’s why the Dallas fans feel more aggrieved as just as Haliburton, their then-star player, could have been out for an entire season.

Luka Doncic’s treatment once again echoes ‘Fire Nico’ chants

When the Dallas faithful that their beloved superstar was traded, it resulted in instant backlash. Drop in season ticket holders, protest outside the American Airlines Center with coffins and Fire Nico chants, summed up the situation for GM. That’s why a fan vented, “Oh believe me as a Dallas fan, all of us want him fired.” The team wanting their star player to recover quicker is nothing new, but not understanding Luka Doncic‘s point of view is what disturbed the fans.

Soon, the comparisons were drawn with players who suffered an Achilles problem thanks to a calf strain. “Similar situation as Hali & Tatum too; deep into last year’s playoffs, straight into the Olympics (qualifier in Luka’s case). Gotta let these dudes rest!” Another netizen commented about the same injury suffered by Damian Lillard. “Same happened to our dame of Bucks’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was an effective seven-week rest, with Doncic’s minutes managed by the Lakers upon his return. Which resulted in him playing for the team 28 times and averaging 28.2 points per game. Let’s not forget how Luka Doncic described the situation himself. “It’s been like…..I missed a lot of time. Never missed as much time. So, it’s something new to me. But I was just excited to get back to play.” Which is why a fan was grateful that the 25-year-old listened to his body and his support staff instead of Nico Harrison.

“The Halliburton one made me realize this too. Definitely thought Luka was being soft by sitting out longer but I’m glad he didn’t rush it now!” These comments from the fan tell us that behind-the-scenes situations always change the narrative, so it’s never appropriate to jump to conclusions. Meanwhile, another Dallas fan called the season the worst ever of his life. “As a former mavs fan for over 20 years this was the worst season of my life“.

The team failed to replicate their NBA finals journey, Luka Doncic is not part of the organization, and the injury to Kyrie Irving, which will make him unavailable until January 2026. But with the number 1 pick in the draft, the next season could be the best ever for the fan with the arrival of Cooper Flagg.