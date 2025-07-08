Mavs Announce Major Anthony Davis Injury Update After Cooper Flagg’s Revelation

Some folks collect stamps. Anthony Davis collects setbacks. Since hitching a ride from LA to Dallas in February, The Brow has spent more time courtside in sweats than wreaking havoc in the paint. One injury waved in another like clockwork. And now? The offseason is handing him the same script. While Nico Harrison’s squad gears up for chaos, AD’s still locked in recovery mode, chasing full health like it’s a playoff berth.

Now, on Tuesday, ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, tweeted a major health update about the 32-year-old forward:

“Dallas Mavericks All-Star Anthony Davis underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the season, sources tell ESPN. Davis played through multiple hits to the face last year. He is expected to be healthy for next training camp.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Then, AD went on to play the next few games with goggles to protect the injured eyes. Meanwhile, Davis shrugged off the diagnosis talk, claiming he has “no idea” if it’s another corneal abrasion. Back in March 2024, a poke from Golden State didn’t slow him down. But two hits to the same eye have now led to a procedure. But well, it looks like two injuries to the same eye led to a medical procedure.

And while Anthony Davis will be healing from his latest eye surgery, someone else will be suiting up in the blue and whites. Yes, Cooper Flagg. He is carrying the faith and trust of not just the people of Dallas but of the franchise and even his college. And it looks like the 18-year-old is ready for all the challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cooper Flagg speaks his mind while Anthony Davis gets his eye fixed before the next season

With the Summer League upon him, Cooper Flagg has barely anything else to think about. It’s going to be his debut before the NBA debut on October 21. And while there’s a setback for Anthony Davis until the next training camp, the Duke prodigy is aiming for the stars. Just as promised, Jason Kidd is going to utilize the natural forward as a point guard for the Summer League. Now, Dallas Mavericks reporter Noah Weber asked the 18-year-old about Kidd’s emphasis on him playing some point guard.

Flagg said, “Yeah, I’m looking forward to it. Coach Scheyer trusted me a lot last year, and I handled it a lot…Set up a lot of different actions, I think it’s something I can do at a high level, so I’m excited to just experiment and do some new things.” Remember, Flagg and the Mavericks will go against Bronny James and the Lakers on July 10.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke Apr 5, 2025 San Antonio, TX, USA Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg 2 shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. San Antonio Alamodome TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20250405_jcd_sd2_0303

While AD hits pause with one eye on recovery, Cooper Flagg is stealing the spotlight with both eyes wide open. As The Brow chases full health before training camp, the Duke sensation preps to run the point and run the show. With Jason Kidd’s trust and Dallas’ faith riding on him, Flagg’s Summer League debut is more than hype. It’s the beginning of something electric—and Bronny’s Lakers are first in line.