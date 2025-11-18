Mavs Coach Gives Up on Anthony Davis Injury, Sends Hopeful Message After Timberwolves Blowout

How much can the Mavericks really struggle this season? Yes. It’s been a rough ride. First, the GM got fired. The fans are frustrated with the front office. The owner keeps issuing statements about having one goal, winning, and promising changes, but nothing seems to stick. The real problem? The players… or more specifically, their injuries. The theme of a Doncic-less Mavs has been “shorthanded” all season, and they lived up to it, again, in their game against the Wolves, keeping that streak alive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd knows it’s been a rough ride playing with fewer names, and the 120-96 loss didn’t make it any easier. However, he appears to have accepted the reality and is simply trying to guide his team through the chaos.

“This is just part of the season. Our health is a big problem. We have guys out for one game & then they’re in and on minute restrictions. There’s no continuity. There won’t be any continuity. We’re trying to piece this thing together & give those guys in that locker room credit. They’re fighting & it’s just what it is right now until we can get healthy,” Kidd said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavericks’ woes keep piling up, and it all starts with Anthony Davis…

The star forward hasn’t played since October 29 due to a stubborn calf injury and isn’t expected back for at least another week. He missed Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers and was also ruled out for Monday’s matchup against the Timberwolves, the second night of a back-to-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just five appearances this season, Davis was averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 52% from the field. Add Kyrie Irving, sidelined with an ACL injury, and suddenly, Dallas is scrambling to find leadership on the court.

Fans were already raising eyebrows during the preseason, noticing the extra weight AD had put on. He explained it was part of a bigger plan, but with so many missed games, that strategy never really took shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And it wasn’t just Davis. The Mavericks entered Monday’s game shorthanded with Daniel Gafford (ankle), Derek Lively II (knee), Dante Exum, and Ryan Nembhard all unavailable. That’s five rotation players missing, leaving Dallas in a dangerous spot against a hungry Timberwolves team. After barely surviving an overtime thriller against Portland on Sunday, the Mavericks didn’t have much juice left for the Target Center.

There’s still a glimmer of hope for the Mavericks, however, thanks to their No. 1 draft pick slowly finding his groove. Against Portland, Dallas finally snagged a 138-133 win, and the rookie was front and center, showing he can carry the team even without its stars.

Flagg put on a show, dropping 21 points, grabbing eight boards, dishing five assists, snagging a steal, and blocking two shots, all while keeping the ball safe with zero turnovers. At just 18, he became the youngest player in NBA history to post 20/5/5 without a single turnover. The talent is there, but the Mavericks’ health continues to cast a long shadow over their season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries crushed the Mavericks; they were nowhere in the picture against the Wolves

The Timberwolves smelled an opportunity and pounced.

Facing a short-handed Mavericks squad, Minnesota turned the Target Center into its playground, rolling to a 120-96 win. Naz Reid set the tone early, dropping 10 points in the first quarter and racking up 19 by halftime. He added a timely three-pointer just before the end of the third, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds, showing he’s finally shaking off the slow start to his season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Wolves finished in double figures, including all five starters. Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert each scored 15 points, while star guard Anthony Edwards had a relatively quieter night with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Despite Dallas trying to stay close early, Minnesota extended its lead to 17 by halftime and blew it open in the third, stretching it to 32 with McDaniels hitting three straight triples.

Dallas struggled on offense, connecting on just 9 of 30 three-pointers, which left them with the second-worst three-point percentage in the league at 31%. Turnovers also piled up, totaling 20, which Minnesota converted into 26 points. Coach Kidd attributed some of these lapses to “fatigue.”

PJ Washington echoed a similar concern but realized that nobody would feel sorry for them. Adopting a “next man up” mentality and moving forward is the best course of action for them. But the Mavs’ patchwork lineup simply couldn’t keep up with the Wolves’ energy and precision.

Minnesota also got sparks from Jaylen Clark, who brought defensive pressure that forced Dallas into mistakes, and McDaniels’ sharpshooting from the wings and top of the floor made spacing a non-issue. Reid, finishing with a game-high score, sounded relieved, and a little exasperated: “It’s about time,” he said, finally seeing the shots fall after a slow start to the season.