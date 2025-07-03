Mavs Coach Bids Emotional Goodbye to Nico Harrison, Luka Doncic & Others Amid LeBron James Rumors

Only this time it was a voluntary exit, unlike several others that reportedly happened in Dallas. Jared Dudley walked away from Nico Harrison’s umbrella after 4 years of pure coaching brilliance. His journey from a hooper with a championship-winning season with the Lakers in 2020, Dudley has lived through the glories of the NBA. But soon after retiring from the game, he found his love on the sidelines. Thus began his journey alongside Jason Kidd.

After coaching Luka Doncic for three and a half years, it was time to move on. Thus joining David Adelman’s side at the Denver Nuggets, Dudley ended his chapter in Dallas. But before he moved on for real, he penned down a heartfelt letter to the franchise, fans, and every player he’s worked with in his Mavs days. Dudley made a post on Instagram, sharing a whole bunch of photos from the 2024 NBA Finals. His time with Kidd and in practice sessions with Kyrie and AD. The endearing photos were followed by:

“Words cant even describe how thankful I am for being able to coach for the Dallas Mavericks these last 4 years. Want to take time to really say Thank you to Coach Kidd and Nico for giving me the opportunity to coach here. Literally going straight from playing in my 14th season the NBA, to coaching on the front bench!”

Jared Dudley continued: “Also had the Privilege learning from so many different coaches on the way. Special Shoutout to Coach Sweeney for helping me on my journey! He helped me become a better coach! Really appreciate it! Lastly to the Fans and the players! It was a fun ride! Good luck to y’all both! Got to watch and coach Some of the best players to ever play this game! Luka, Kyrie, AD, Klay Thompson, Brunson and others.. Thank you Dallas 🙏🏽.”

AD

So, another staff member gone, and this time, maybe Nico Harrison didn’t pull any strings. Interestingly enough, LeBron James sent five words of encouragement to his former teammate. Taking to his IG Story, Bron wrote: “Congrats my brother!! Well deserved @jareddudley10👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.” And well, this might have fueled some energy into the rumors about the 40-year-old Lakers star’s move to the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James turned heads by opting into his $51.4 million player option with the Lakers ahead of free agency. While many expected a graceful exit, this move sparked waves of speculation. Could the King be traded? The buzz grows louder by the hour. At 40, he still averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds last season—numbers that command attention.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have shifted gears. With Luka Doncic now in the fold after last season’s blockbuster, the franchise seems ready to build around its new star. The foundation is young, bold, and ready to evolve. As the front office retools its blueprint, LeBron’s place in the puzzle feels uncertain.

And who knows, if the Mavericks give him his next home?

Is it true that Nico Harrison could truly bag LeBron James?

James has kept his cards close. He has not asked for a trade, and in over 20 years, he has never changed teams mid-contract. Yet, the whispers grow louder. With Nico Harrison‘s Dallas emerging as a dark horse, the idea of LeBron joining forces with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis has turned from fantasy into framework. Add Bronny James and rookie Cooper Flagg to the mix, and the Mavericks’ name stays in bold print.

The proposed deal sends LeBron, Bronny, and Dalton Knecht to Dallas. The Lakers would receive Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington, while Atlanta grabs Caleb Martin and future second-round picks. This would strip Dallas of key depth, but once Kyrie returns, the starting five would be stacked. Star power? Unmatched. Talent? Overflowing. The Mavericks could suddenly be the most headline-heavy team in the league.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

But every bold swing has its risks. Dallas could shorten its title window by leaning into aging stars. They currently boast a deep, balanced roster with strong two-way play. With the West loaded and unpredictable, depth matters more than ever. So while the allure of LeBron may tempt the Mavericks, the smarter play might be patience. Because sometimes, the boldest move is knowing when not to go all-in.

Thus, as Jared Dudley bows out with grace and LeBron lights up the rumor mill, Dallas stands at a wild crossroads. One coach exits. One King might enter. The locker room buzzes, the fans lean in, and Nico Harrison holds the dice. Whether it’s a legacy move or a loaded gamble, one thing’s certain—this Mavericks script is far from its final scene.