Mavs Cut Ties With 29-YO Guard to Boost Cooper Flagg’s Future

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks for the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have seemingly kept aside the 2025-26 season. Their only focus is on the future around Cooper Flagg. After Luka Doncic, the franchise is trusting the 19-year-old rookie to hold the reins. Now, weeks after moving Anthony Davis to Washington, they cut ties with veteran guard Tyus Jones. That move also strengthened another youngster’s future.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Saturday that the Mavericks are “waiving veteran Tyus Jones and signing two-way guard Ryan Nembhard.”

The Mavs brought Tyus Jones, sending Malaki Braham to the Orlando Magic after acquiring him from the Washington Wizards in the AD trade. With the addition of Jones, Dallas had the power of five Duke Blue Devils in their arsenal. Namely: Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Marvin Bagley III, and Jones.

They signed the 29-year-old veteran guard on a 1-year, $7 million contract. Interestingly enough, after adding Jones to the team, the Dallas Mavericks offloaded about $70 million from their payroll next season with the Davis trade at the Feb 5 deadline. However, the team also didn’t blink before waiving the guard. Simply to add young blood to the team, thus solidifying their future around the likes of Flagg.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nembhard brought a spark on his two-way deal, averaging 9.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 44.4% 3 point shooting in 17 starts. Across 38 games overall, he earned a real chance to finish the season inside the Mavericks’ rotation.

Dallas now holds financial flexibility and a lottery pick this summer, allowing his deal to provide optionality in Nembhard’s long-term future with the Mavericks and strengthening his place moving forward.

Why is the Tyus Jones decision crucial for Cooper Flagg’s future?

Marc Stein reported that Jones’ release before Sunday’s 11:59 PM ET deadline ensures he qualifies as a buyout player under NBA rules, allowing immediate playoff participation with a new team. Meanwhile, the Mavericks gain flexibility. Khris Middleton, acquired earlier, faces a buyout decision, and teams like the Nuggets have shown interest. Therefore, Dallas now holds an open roster spot and freedom to add talent or promote internally without restrictions.

In light of the latest moves, Ryan Nembhard earned his contract. He averaged 9.9 PPG, 6.1 APG, and shot 44.4% from 3-point range in starts. Meanwhile, Jones underperformed relative to his pedigree and blocked Nembhard’s path, especially with limited space for two undersized guards long term.

More importantly, this decision centers on Cooper Flagg. The No. 1 overall pick in 2025 anchors Dallas’ youth-driven rebuild after the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trades. Although sidelined by a midfoot sprain, he remains the franchise’s future. Pairing him with Nembhard, who is 7 years younger than Jones and already producing suitable results, builds continuity. It ensures Flagg grows alongside a true playmaker aligned with his timeline, strengthening chemistry and long-term success.

Well, the future just took the wheel in Dallas. With Tyus Jones gone and Ryan Nembhard rising, the Mavericks have made their choice loud and clear. This is Cooper Flagg’s timeline now. Every move, every roster tweak, every ounce of flexibility points forward. Moreover, the message is bold. Dallas is building chemistry, clarity, and courage around youth, and Flagg stands firmly at the center of it all.