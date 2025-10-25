Mavs Fans Want to Cut Ties With Anthony Davis & Nico Harrison as Jason Kidd Offers No Help

This could’ve been a dreamy beginning to the 2025-26 NBA Regular Season. But two games later, everyone can say that the Dallas Mavericks are shaking hands with trouble. Not even the No. 1 draft pick, Cooper Flagg, or even Anthony Davis’ heroics are saving the day for Dallas. Instead, a 92-125 loss against the Spurs on Wednesday and a 107-117 defeat against the Washington Wizards have put the front office, precisely, GM Nico Harrison, in trouble.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Friday at the American Airlines Center felt like a reiteration of April 9 when Luka Doncic returned home, but as a Laker. “Fire Nico!” the crowd chanted. The front office sent away their favorite boy, the Adopted Texan, two months before the matchup. AD replaced him. He was going to bring the fire and the win-now mentality that helped him win the 2020 championship title. But that night, Luka played a 45-point game, while AD ended with 13.

Fast forward to October 24, AAC erupted once again, and here’s why. The Washington Wizards went just 18-64 last season. However, on Friday, they seemed unstoppable with Kyshawn George going in for a 34-point night. Thus, by the final minute, AAC was drowning in the angry chants of “Fire Nico!” from the Mavericks Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming to the performance of the players, in both matchups, Anthony Davis secured a double-double. Against the San Antonio Spurs, while Victor Wembanyama singlehandedly crushed all dreams of a win, AD scored 22 pts and 13 rebs. On the other hand, The Brow scored 27 points and 13 rebounds against the Wizards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the Wizards simply outgunned the Mavericks. Shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.7% from deep, they made Dallas’ 43.2% and 29.4% look dull. Even with rebounds tied at 48, Washington’s 27 assists sliced through Dallas’ defense. Their 8 blocks silenced drives, while forcing 21 turnovers with 11 steals, turning chaos into control. Though Dallas had 48 paint points, foul trouble at 19 cost them flow as the Wizards cruised, 117-107.

Now, the disastrous night in their home arena turned more disastrous for the Mavericks and Nico Harrison. Why? Jason Kidd completely understands why the fans want the GM gone.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jason Kidd sympathizes with Mavs fans

“I think they have a right to vent,” Jason Kidd told the media after Friday’s loss. “This is a different team, this is a new team. We’re just getting to understand each other, we’re gonna keep learning each other. I would say be patient, but I understand the frustration; we all want to win. We all want to compete at a high level. This is a game of expression, and the fans have a right to express themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the offseason, reports swirled that Coach Kidd felt frustrated being the team’s spokesperson after the disastrous Luka Doncic trade, one he likely never supported. Besides, Nico Harrison’s pride took control. He pushed the deal, gave a brief three-minute statement before a rushed tip-off, and vanished from the main picture. Meanwhile, Kidd faced the heat alone and carried the weight of a decision he never truly made.

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

For the Mavericks support, “Fire Nico” chants echo louder and ever, and patience wears thinner, and the light burns hotter on Nico Harrison. Anthony Davis may be giving his all, but the crowd wants their heart back. Meanwhile, Jason Kidd stands between fury and faith, pleading for time in a city running out of it. For Dallas, the season’s only begun, yet the storm already feels endless.