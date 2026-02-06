Mavs Front Breaks Silence on Anthony Davis Trade as Clarification on Kyrie Irving’s Future Emerges

The Dallas Mavericks finally ended the Anthony Davis experiment this trade deadline, ending a tenure filled with injury and disappointment after moving franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to acquire the 10-time All-Star. Now, in the aftermath of the trade, the Mavs’ front office has spoken out about their rationale and their mindset going forward.

“We decided as an organization, front office and management, that we needed to do something to bring back the winning culture here in Dallas,” Executive Michael Finley, accompanied by Matt Riccardi, told reporters during the press conference. “We thought that doing the move that we did puts us back in that conversation, gets the fans something to be excited about.”

Finley was clear in thanking Davis, along with all the other players the organization parted ways with, wishing them the best in their future endeavors, but acknowledged the reality of the situation. Since trading for Davis, the organization has been stuck in a loop of disappointment and injury, losing two precious years of contention to poor play.

Now, with the trade behind them, Finley made it clear that the move was about “moving in the right direction,” and moving forward. Riccardi followed, explaining that the team and its management took a “honest look at ourselves” before realizing how to move forward.

“Sometimes the path is not straightforward, and you’ve got to go a little roundabout way to get where we want to go,” Riccardi explained. “We want to build a championship roster. We want to do everything we can to make sure we provide the players proper resources and staff to make that happen.”

Riccardi also explained to reporters that the deal gave the Mavs more flexibility going forward, allowing the co-interim GMs to reshape the roster.

Now, with the team reshuffled during #1 pick Cooper Flagg‘s rookie season, he has one championship veteran to look forward to: Kyrie Irving.

Why Kyrie Irving Remains Central to Dallas’ Plan After Anthony Davis Trade

Despite selling on Anthony Davis this deadline, the Mavericks have opted to keep the injured Kyrie Irving past the deadline, and according to Finley and Riccardi, it’s for good reason. Upon being asked how Irving fits into the team’s vision, Finley had a simple answer.

Imago Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (l3) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) speak during a second half break in action against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

“Kyrie is the consummate pro,” he explained. “Any young player would want a guy like Kyrie on the team. And Kyrie has the ultimate respect for Cooper. He loves the kids’ work ethic. He loves the kids’ love for the game. And I think Kyrie is embracing the role as a mentor.”

Finley went on to explain that the organization still wishes to see the two of them on-court together, which is consistent with previous reporting about owner Patrick Dumont’s wishes.

Irving clearly wishes to return as soon as possible, as indicated by insiders and even through his interactions with fans, but there’s no clear date on his return. However, fans can be assured that the duo of Irving and Flagg will definitely get some time on the floor.