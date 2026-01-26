Dallas Insiders Drop Bad Anthony Davis Update After Trouble in Rich Paul’s Camp

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves trapped in an Anthony Davis stalemate. His recurring health concerns and limited court time are draining momentum from any pre-deadline market. Meanwhile, the clock keeps ticking. Therefore, the front office faces a franchise-defining call, and patience is starting to feel risky. Meanwhile, league chatter paints a grim picture.

“I don’t think there’s a world where it’s fine to hold on to Anthony Davis to start the next season. I’ve been very clear about that, and the pro-AD crowd gets frustrated with that.” The Mavs expert, Isaac Harris, minced no words on Locked On Mavericks‘ latest edition.

According to Harris, the Mavericks can afford to keep their role players without hurting their long term plans. However, holding on to Davis is a different risk because his situation directly impacts the team’s future direction and flexibility.

Now, Harris shifted his focus towards Naji Marshall. The 28-year-old forward joined the Dallas Mavericks in July 2024 on a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $27 million. The deal averages $9 million annually. Therefore, the front office views his versatile wing production as steady value rather than urgency.

Harris explains that trade conversations around Naji Marshall carry minimal downside. If Dallas rejects offers, the impact remains manageable. Marshall stays productive, durable, and effective alongside Cooper Flagg. Moreover, his contract aligns cleanly with roster balance. As a result, patience with Marshall feels safe, controlled, and strategically sound for the Mavericks moving forward.

However, Anthony Davis changes the equation entirely. Davis earns $54 million, which tightens flexibility and magnifies risk. Entering a new season with AD clouds planning and caps maneuverability. Therefore, resolving his contract opens space and control.

For Dallas, waiting longer with Davis threatens stability rather than preserving optionality. However, there seems to be an even bigger problem standing before the front office.

Dallas could be in a dilemma after Rich Paul’s supposed trade demand

Nick Angstadt has heard rumors that “as soon as he got hurt, teams were not as interested anymore.” However, Isaac Harris doesn’t believe that this is true. Anthony Davis is an instant game-changer for any team that trades for him. Especially on the defensive end, there are very few players in the league who make an impact like the 32-year-old. In the 2025-26 season, Davis posts 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes, while adding 11.1 rebounds.

But that’s besides the point. His agent, Rich Paul, has sent the league into a rumble. Recent rumors suggested that the 45-year-old has requested that the Mavericks trade him before the deadline. However, Anthony Davis seems content staying in Dallas and has shown no urgency to explore an exit. Meanwhile, Rich Paul has publicly hinted that a change of scenery would better position his client.

Imago Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on from the bench during the second half against the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At the same time, Paul has denied all claims about the trade request. “I know what was said. That thing was aggregated,” he commented. “This is the power of the internet. If you’re wondering why Rich Paul has a podcast, this is part of the reason why… The reality of it is that’s fake news…”

Well, this saga refuses to sit still. On one side, Dallas weighs patience against progress. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis brings dominance and doubt in equal measure. Therefore, the Mavericks stand at a crossroads, where clarity matters more than comfort and delay risks defining the outcome.