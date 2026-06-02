Mavericks Make Significant Announcement as Franchise Looks to Leave Downtown Dallas

A lot of changes are looming for the Dallas Mavericks as they prepare to exit the American Airlines Center by 2031. The franchise is planning to build a multi-billion-dollar entertainment district and basketball-only arena just 13 miles away from downtown in North Dallas. On June 1, the team also shared an official statement regarding the same.

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“After seriously studying and considering several options, while working closely with the City of Dallas to identify possible locations for a new Dallas Mavericks arena and entertainment district, the Mavericks organization has entered option agreements for the potential purchase of approximately 104 acres at the former Valley View Mall site,” the official statement read, as shared by reporter Marc Stein. “We have appreciated the enthusiasm from the Dallas City Manager, elected officials, and the broader community to keep the team in Dallas

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“The Valley View meets most of the criteria established at the outset of our evaluation process. It is our goal to stay in the City of Dallas, and we believe this site provides the strongest opportunity to achieve that goal. We have the opportunity to create a vibrant mixed-use destination anchored by a state-of-the-art arena, along with restaurants, entertainment options, public green spaces and family-friendly experiences.

“We believe in Dallas, and our priority has been clear from the beginning: keeping the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.”

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As stated by the team, one constant has endured for 46 years: the team’s presence in the city over two arenas. The city of Dallas constructed the 17,007-seat Reunion Arena right in downtown Dallas in 1980. In 2001, they moved to the American Airlines Center, the lease for which officially expires on July 28, 2031.

Valley View isn’t the only possibility for the new arena, as Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont is also the chairman of Las Vegas Sands, which owns 259 acres in Irving. And Irving remains closer to downtown than Valley View, even though it’s technically not in Dallas. But for now, as stated in the press release, Dallas remains the hotspot.

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Mavericks CEO Rick Welts was hired to lead the arena project, but the deal is not yet final. The spokesperson compared the process to making an initial offer on a house. There’s reportedly a long way to go before closing, as neighbors’ concerns about traffic will have to be addressed, and of course, construction plans will have to be drawn up.

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Apart from this, there is another issue for the Mavericks. As per ESPN, the team and their co-tenant, the NHL’s Dallas Stars, are in a legal dispute over arena relocations. For now, the Stars are considering either staying in American Airlines Center or building their own arena in Dallas or one of the suburbs. But the Mavs have other plans. They even brought Welts out of retirement for the exact reason of finding a new place.

Reportedly, Welts had led the Golden State Warriors’ move to the Chase Center in San Francisco after that franchise had spent the previous 50 years in Oakland.

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So after 46 years, the Mavericks could move away from downtown. Moving north closes a legendary chapter, but the echoes of decades of devotion will always belong to the heart of Dallas.