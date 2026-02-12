Mavs Owner Confirms Plan to Cut Off Mark Cuban From Team After Repurchase Rumors Emerge

Just as speculation about Mark Cuban regaining control of the Dallas Mavericks began to circulate, the franchise’s controlling owners made their position unmistakably clear.

Not only is the team not for sale, but the Adelson and Dumont families have also signaled an intention to increase their ownership share over time. That direction, confirmed this week, places Cuban’s long-term stake in a very different light than recent rumors suggested. NBA insider Marc Stein first reported that Cuban was open to the idea of buying back majority control of the Mavericks with the help of outside investors. Given that the Adelson family assumed control less than two years ago, the timing alone made such a reversal improbable.

That reality was reinforced when the Adelson and Dumont families issued a direct response to the speculation. “The team is not for sale and the families look forward to expanding their ownership stake over time,” a family spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News via email. That single sentence did more than shut down buyback chatter. It clarified the ownership roadmap.

Cuban currently holds a 27 percent minority stake in the franchise. However, as reported by Dallas News, the original sale agreement includes a provision allowing the Adelson and Dumont families to purchase all but seven percent of Cuban’s shares within the first four years of their ownership.

In other words, the structure of the deal itself favors consolidation, not reversal.

Imago Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban (left) and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont (right) looks on a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There has been no indication of internal conflict between Cuban and the majority owners. In fact, both sides have continued to work together since the sale was finalized. Still, the contractual option changes the long-term balance of power. By exercising it, the Adelson and Dumont families could significantly reduce Cuban’s equity position without removing him from day-to-day involvement.

That distinction matters. Patrick Dumont has already reshaped the organization’s leadership by parting ways with general manager Nico Harrison. Following that decision, ESPN reported that Cuban remains involved as part of a “GM by committee” structure helping guide the franchise’s next steps.

Operational influence and ownership control, however, are no longer moving in the same direction.

Mark Cuban had no idea about his investor partners

Despite the headlines, Cuban himself did not initiate any buyback attempt. According to his own account, the report caught him off guard. “I have been contacted by multiple groups and individuals who have interest in buying the Mavs,” Cuban said. “[But] I don’t know who the report was talking about.”

The response aligned with what many around the league already suspected. The Adelson and Dumont families were never expected to entertain a sale so soon after finalizing a multi-billion-dollar purchase. Instead, the interest from third parties flowed toward Cuban only after Stein’s reporting became public.

The ownership group has emphasized long-term planning since taking control of the franchise. Their public messaging has consistently pointed toward stability, infrastructure, and sustained competitiveness rather than short-term maneuvering.

That approach now includes a partnership with CAA Sports to explore the development of a new arena once the team’s current lease expires. The goal is to modernize the Mavericks’ home while expanding their regional footprint and fan experience.

Mark Cuban remains part of that vision, but not as a returning majority owner. The path forward is now clearly defined. The Mavericks are not changing hands. And if anything, Cuban’s ownership stake is positioned to shrink rather than grow in the years ahead.