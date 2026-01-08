Mavs Owner Makes Anthony Davis Trade Decision That Doesn’t Guarantee His Dallas Future – Insider

The Dallas Mavericks gambled on the biggest trade of this decade last year, swapping franchise icon Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, hoping to build up a championship contender on the back of defense. However, their hopes have failed; the Mavs sit at 14-23, right outside the play-in, and the team’s future lies in #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, leaving Davis in jeopardy. Now, an insider has delivered an update on his status.

“Anthony Davis’ preference is to stay in Dallas and sign an extension this summer,” Mavs insider Tim MacMahon reported on NBA Today. “The priority there is the extension, not the preference to stay in Dallas. The Mavericks are telling AD and his agent, Rich Paul… ‘Hey, we’re open-minded to an extension.'”

Despite Davis‘s arrival and his previously stated desire to stay in Dallas long-term, the management has slowed the process down, seemingly recalibrating their focus on Flagg. His future stands unresolved, and that is a significant factor in driving trade rumors.

Unfortunately for the Mavs’ management, Davis’ representation in Klutch Sports and CEO Rich Paul rarely take “maybe” as an answer. MacMahon referred to the Brandon Ingram to Toronto and De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio trades last midseason to demonstrate that Paul is willing to get his clients moved if their future with their teams isn’t secure, and with Davis’s situation still unresolved, he might push for a trade to a team willing to pay him.

To that end, however, MacMahon made it clear that while, the Mavs are still talking to teams, there is one clear factor to consider: team owner Patrick Dumont.

“Patrick Dumont, the owner, he would prefer to see AD, Kyrie, and Cooper Flagg together before making any drastic decisions, any major decisions, whether that’s trade or extension,” MacMahon said on NBA Today. “That’s probably not happening before the trade deadline.”

Dallas Mavericks Leave Door Open Without Making Anthony Davis Promise

The Dallas Mavericks‘ caution hasn’t gone unnoticed on the national stage, with ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins questioning if committing long-term to Anthony Davis even makes sense for a team which has the top prospect in last year’s draft.

“It’s either yes or no if you’re going to commit to a contract extension,” he said on NBA Today. “And I wouldn’t if I’m the Dallas Mavericks, to be honest with you, because Cooper Flagg is everything and more. He does it all – points, rebounds, assists.”

Given the caliber of talent that Flagg is, it makes sense for Dumont and the Mavs management to wait. The team isn’t eager to rush into a massive financial commitment without understanding how Davis and Kyrie Irving fit around the organization’s foundation for the future. The Mavs simply want more proof before they put their money behind it.

Still, this comes with a risk. Davis will likely earn a big deal, and will be 33 by the time his next contract starts. With Flagg currently on a rookie contract, every dollar the team commits now will shape how flexible they will be later.

For all the talk about openness, there’s nothing about Davis’s future with the Mavs that is guaranteed: not an extension, not a trade, and not even clarity before the deadline in February.