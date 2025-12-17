Mavs Owner Miriam Adelson’s $250M Promise to Donald Trump for Illegal Move Leaves Dallas Frustrated

Dallas Mavericks fans didn’t expect their latest bout of frustration to come from a viral clip at a White House event. But that’s exactly what happened when controlling owner Miriam Adelson found herself at the center of a moment that quickly jumped from politics into the NBA conversation.

During a public event, Adelson referenced a conversation about Donald Trump potentially serving beyond two terms, saying she would back him for a third term. Trump responded by joking that she would give him “another $250 million” if he “thought about it.” The exchange was met with chants of “four more years,” and within hours, the clip had gone viral everywhere.

For Mavericks fans still reeling from recent franchise decisions, the timing could not have been worse.

The moment itself unfolded casually. Adelson described a conversation in which the idea of “four more years” was floated, then added, “Think about it.” Trump responded with the $250 million quip, clearly framed as banter in the room.

But once the clip left the event and hit social media, context stopped mattering. The takeaway became simple and combustible: the owner of the Dallas Mavericks was publicly entertaining the idea of backing a third presidential term with a massive financial pledge.

That alone was enough to ignite backlash even without diving into partisan debate.

Stripping this down to the basics, the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. A third term would require a constitutional amendment, an extremely complex and unlikely process.

That’s why fans and observers keep using words like “illegal” or “not allowed.” It’s not about an imminent rule being broken. It’s about the optics of openly flirting with an idea that runs directly into a constitutional wall.

And when those optics involve hundreds of millions of dollars, the reaction multiplies fast.

Why Mavericks Fans Are Connecting This to Luka Doncic

Here’s where basketball frustration takes over.

Before Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers earlier this year, he was on track to be eligible for a historic supermax extension, the kind of contract that defines a franchise for a decade. The Mavericks’ decision to move on from a generational superstar already left fans questioning ownership priorities.

So when a clip circulates suggesting $250 million could be casually pledged elsewhere, the emotional comparison writes itself: That money exists just not for Luka.

Is that comparison financially accurate? Not really. NBA contracts and political donations don’t come from the same pool. But fan frustration isn’t about accounting. It’s about symbolism, trust, and timing.

And right now, the Mavericks don’t have much margin for error with their fanbase.

Miriam Adelson and the Dumont family took controlling ownership of the Mavericks from Mark Cuban, who retained a minority stake. That transition already put ownership under a microscope. Every public move now gets filtered through one question: Are the Mavericks the priority?

This viral moment didn’t reassuringly answer that question.

Even fans who don’t care about politics are reacting to the distraction itself. When a franchise is trying to reset its identity after losing Luka Doncic, the last thing supporters want is ownership dominating headlines for reasons completely unrelated to basketball.

The frustration isn’t really about Donald Trump. It’s not even about the Constitution. It’s about perception.

Mavericks fans want stability, focus, and clarity from ownership. Instead, they saw their owner trending nationwide for a $250 million joke tied to an impossible scenario while the team itself is still trying to explain how life after Luka is supposed to work.

Fair or not, that disconnect is what’s fueling the backlash.

And until the Mavericks give fans something concrete to believe in on the court, moments like this will continue to hit harder than they probably should.