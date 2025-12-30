Mavericks Receive Unlikely Help in Anthony Davis Trade With $57M Plan

The new year is almost here, and with that, the NBA trade block is starting to heat up. Among the biggest rumors swirling within the league is that of a trade involving the Dallas Mavericks’ Anthony Davis and the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young. While this trade seems like a win-win situation for both teams, as it would help them bolster their rosters, there are a few complications attached to it.

One of the biggest of them is the lack of assets with the Hawks. Although Anthony Davis’ value in today’s market has taken a massive toll because of his being prone to injuries and also because of his age, he still is a player for whom the Mavs would likely ask a significant amount for their star forward. Amid this, the Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as a lifeline for the Hawks and the Mavs.

“Keep an eye on Sam Presti in Oklahoma City as a potential facilitator in the Trae Young/Anthony Davis talks. Rival scouts view Zaccharie Risacher as an ideal “buy-low” developmental fit for the Thunder,” journalist Dusty Garza reported. “OKC remains uniquely positioned and ready to accept low-priced Risacher and to provide the surplus draft capital Atlanta needs to finalize a blockbuster with Dallas.”

According to several reports, Atlanta has been open to listening to offers for the Former No. 1 pick, who hasn’t progressed as per their expectations. As a result of this, Dusty Garza has pointed out that the OKC Thunder could emerge as a real option for the young center. Not only can the defending champions become an ideal landing spot for Risacher, but they can also give Atlanta a great deal.

The Thunder currently possesses a plethora of draft capital and can give the Hawks enough for them to go ahead with the Davis deal, which will give the Mavericks relief as well. Now it will be worth seeing whether or not Sam Presti and Co. will move for this deal. Although Risacher hasn’t been at his best this season, to be honest, Quin Snyder hasn’t given him a real run as well.

So, there might be a chance that Sam Presti can turn the big man into a superstar just like he has done with the likes of Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and several others on the roster. That’s why this should be something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the talk about Anthony Davis-Trae Young’s trade heats up.

Anthony Davis-Trae Young rumors pick up pace

While the Atlanta Hawks are not there yet in terms of assets, that hasn’t stopped the rumors from advancing. Ever since the extension talks between Young and the Hawks fell through earlier this season, Atlanta has been quietly gathering intel about his trade value. Now, with Anthony Davis seemingly on the table, they are looking to strike a deal for the Brow.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.

“Very intrigued,” this is what NBA insider Marc Stein recently said about what the Hawks think about acquiring Davis. If that’s the case, they will seemingly also want to unload Risacher to load up on draft picks and make a move for AD. More so, because Davis is expected to seek a max extension in August, and pairing his future salary with that of Trae Young’s would push the Hawks.

Historically, the Hawks’ ownership has strayed away from exceeding their payroll, and they would look to avoid it this time yet again, which can only be done by moving other contracts. So, now it will be worth watching what the Hawks’ next move looks like, as we keep a close eye on any further developments in the meantime.