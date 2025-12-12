Dallas Reporter Explains Implications of Proposed Anthony Davis Trade With Draymond Green, Kuminga

Does Anthony Davis stay or go? Thats the dilemma that exists in Dallas. The star forward is facing a wave of trade rumors, one linking him in a four-team trade that lands him with Stephen Curry in the Bay? It would need his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, to have some interest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Mavs Pulse podcast, Grant Afseth reacted to a four-team trade involving AD. The Lakers would land Buddy Hield, addressing their shooting woes. The Hornets could land Dalton Knecht for a second time, along with Maxi Kleber. These are for the supporting parties in this deal.

The headline swap would be Anthony Davis for Draymond Green, and also Jonathan Kuminga. And Afseth broke down how the Mavericks could get some versatility with the Warriors tandem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The problem I have with it is that you don’t have Steph Curry playing with him. Like the way he’s going to impact this team offensively is a big question in this hypothetical scenario and that’s also a lot of guys that are best probably playing the four once again,” said the analyst on the Mavs Pulse podcast. “So it’s like kind of that unfortunate overlap element. Maybe you play Cooper at the two, Kuminga at the three, Draymond at the four. I do like the possibility of being able to throw out small ball lineups with Draymond at the five at times, where Cooper and Kuminga can fly around. Like that’s a fun scenario”.

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts from the sideline in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

How Green would function in a different system, other than one with a playmaking point guard, is a legitimate worry. Yet, he enhances the Mavericks’ already excellent defensive capabilities. When Daniel Gafford is back in the lineup, Jason Kidd will have the flexibility to change his team’s size to counter the other team. Furthermore, because he and JK are under short-term contracts, Dallas could use them to make future trades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors would also be giving the Mavericks a first-round pick with no protections in this proposed trade. Despite Afseth’s doubts about its draft position, the Mavericks must acquire that asset to strengthen their team with Cooper Flagg.

When Stephen Curry is unavailable, Anthony Davis provides the Warriors with a dependable scoring option. AD is showing signs of recovering his peak performance, notwithstanding his injury setbacks. He’s fresh off a 29-point game that was very clinical. Out of his last four games, the Mavs have only suffered a single defeat. Ironically, that is one of the reasons the Mavericks don’t look keen on a potential title-winning piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Mavericks wouldn’t want to repeat their Luka Doncic mistake

The Mavericks signalled a new dawn when they fired Nico Harrison. Patrick Dumont apologized for trading Luka Doncic. They realised moving on impulse wasn’t wise. So with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving having played just one game together, the team isn’t actively shopping their star forward on the market.

“It is believed that Dumont — knowing the trade can’t be undone and more than cognizant of its damaging aftermath given what’s transpired in Dallas over the past 10 months — wants to see more from Davis for evaluation rather than rush into another deal that compounds mistakes already made,” Mark Stein reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on from the bench during the second half against the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Davis, even if not scoring the ball at the same volume, lifts the Mavericks’ highly-powered defense. And over his career, ‘The Brow’ has been a sensational co-star. Besides LeBron James, he was able to win a championship in 2020. Now, Davis can play behind Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg, also reducing the risk of injuries. The Mavericks are already riding the momentum from winning four of their last five games.

Dereck Lively II’s injuries will raise doubts over how the team can fare this season. But with three top drawer stars on the team and others emerging within the system, the Mavs are positioned for a resurgence. Do you think they should trade AD for the future draft pick they get? Let us know your views in the comments below.