Mavericks Star Ruled Out for the Season Leaving Anthony Davis Trade in Question

The Dallas Mavericks currently sit just four places above the bottom position in the Western Conference with a 9-16 record. Of course, this isn’t ideal for the historic franchise, and a lot of factors have contributed to their downfall this season. However, none of them has been bigger than injuries. But, instead of getting better, Dallas’ injury problems have gotten worse after a recent update.

“Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will undergo season-ending right foot procedure to address lingering discomfort, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon. Lively, who played 7 games this season, is expected to make a full recovery,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on X.

Well, the 21-year-old had been dealing with discomfort in his foot, which limited his action to just seven games this season. So, hopefully, after going through this foot surgery, Dereck Lively II will be able to make a strong comeback. Nonetheless, that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that this is a massive blow both for the player and the Mavericks.

That’s because this is the second straight season when Lively II has suffered a huge setback. Last season, after just suiting up for 36 games, the center suffered a foot injury for which he only underwent a procedure during the summer and was hoping to return to full fitness. However, now he’s suffered yet another blow, which will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Lively burst onto the scene as a rookie a couple season ago, where he was a key frontcourt piece for the Mavs in their run to the NBA Finals. Since then, injuries have stopped him from developing into a staple within the Dallas roster. As for the Mavs, this puts them in a really tough spot, as they now only have two centers available for the rest of the season– Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford.

While under normal circumstances this wouldn’t be such a bad rotation, what makes this situation difficult is that the franchise was reportedly looking to offload AD. However, that would leave them with just one center for the remainder of the season, unless, of course, they land a center in exchange for their star player. So, what should be the Mavericks’ next move?

Should Dallas trade Anthony Davis after Dereck Lively II’s injury?

After the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with longtime GM Nico Harrison, reports emerged that the franchise is also looking to move past Anthony Davis, who was the key acquisition in the Luka Doncic trade last season. This came after the Brow failed to make a solid impression in a Mavs jersey, spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines.

However, even though the 32-year-old has missed some time, he remains a solid player. This season, Anthony Davis has been averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. In fact, he’s been one of the better players for Dallas when available this season. Now, with Dereck Lively II out for the rest of the season, AD’s presence might be needed even more than before.

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D’Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

So, that would make you think that keeping the veteran star would be best for the Mavericks, for now at least, right? But no, that’s not the case. You see, Dallas’ playoff dreams are already very slim, and if they wait till end of this season to trade Davis, they might not get much value off of him, given his age and terrible injury record.

This means that if Dallas gets a good offer on the table for the veteran, they should take it. While it might cost them this season, looking at the bigger picture, if they can surround Cooper Flagg with the right pieces and when Kyrie Irving gets back, it would be the right choice. Nonetheless, this is a mere speculation for now, as in reality, we’ll have to wait and watch what the front office decides.