Mavs Star Reveals Racial Incident During NBA Preseason Trip to China

A routine walk through the streets of Macao turned into an unexpected moment for a Dallas Mavericks big man. During the team’s preseason trip, Dereck Lively II reportedly recorded himself walking through a street and said he heard someone use a racial slur. The brief Instagram story has since disappeared. But Lively’s account has added an uncomfortable moment to the Mavs’ first trip to China since 2018.

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Lively posted the selfie video to his IG story while walking through the streets. “I’m walking down here in China, you know, passing by a lot of people. And I know I heard someone say, ‘That’s a n***a,’” Lively said.

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He did not identify the person he believed commented or provide more details about the interaction before the IG Story expired.

Importantly, there is also a language angle to the moment. At the same time, it does not establish what was actually heard. The Mandarin expression “nei ge,” commonly used for “that” or “that one,” can sound similar to the English slur when spoken quickly. NBA legend Yao Ming has also faced occasional confusion in the Houston Rockets locker room with that phrase.

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Sometimes, the phrase caused confusion among teammates unfamiliar with its meaning.

For Lively, this is his first major international basketball tour to China. It took him from the NBA’s usual preseason routine to Macao as part of the Mavs’ week-long visit.

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The Mavs are scheduled to play the Houston Rockets at The Venetian Arena on October 9 and 11. The trip also includes NBA House, fan activities, youth clinics, and other community events built around the two preseason games.

And the Mavericks didn’t randomly choose to end up in China.

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The Mavs’ ownership group includes the Adelson and Dumont families, while Patrick Dumont serves as the team’s governor and also serves as CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands. Notably, the company operates The Venetian Macao, the venue hosting both games.

Moreover, the NBA has also used the China games as part of its broader international push, bringing preseason basketball and league programming to another major market.

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Lively is making the journey while still working his way back from a serious foot issue. He underwent right foot surgery in December after appearing in only seven games during the 2025-26 season. And the Mavs have taken a cautious approach to his return.

He has not yet been cleared for full basketball work during the opening stages of camp. And he has been slowly progressing through rehabilitation rather than playing in the preseason.

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The center has been able to handle portions of the physical work around his recovery, including walking and strength exercises. But his return has remained on a slower timetable. The team hasn’t announced any timeline for his return, leaving it uncertain.

Compared to his teammates, it’s an entirely different experience for Lively. As his teammates prepare for the two matchups, he continues on his way to get back on the floor.

The Instagram story added another unexpected moment to that experience. Lively described what he believed he heard while walking among the crowd. But the video did not identify the person involved or provide enough context to establish what was said.

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The Mavs will face the Rockets first on October 9, then again two days later before returning to Texas. For Lively, the games will act as another reminder of the basketball he is trying to get back to. Meanwhile, his unexpected encounter on the streets has already become one of the more unusual moments from the Mavs’ week overseas.